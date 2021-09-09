Fitness with Liezel V: 'In your face' – Facial Muscle Facts and Tips to look youthful

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards President Cyril Ramaphosa says the regulations will be reviewed in two weeks and that government is also looking into vaccine pass... 12 September 2021 8:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the latest interventions by government in response to the coronavirus pandem... 12 September 2021 8:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight South Africa is currently on on level 3 lockdown. 12 September 2021 5:30 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state,... 10 September 2021 2:44 PM
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers. 10 September 2021 1:54 PM
It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status. 10 September 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel V: 'In your face' – Facial Muscle Facts and Tips to look youthful

Fitness with Liezel V: 'In your face' – Facial Muscle Facts and Tips to look youthful

9 September 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Wondering if there is a natural way you can enhance your face? This week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all she’s learned about the youthful wonders of Facial Yoga. Yes, its for real so tune in to find out how to get started and reap the benefits of that workout!


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Rugby filled weekend - Currie Cup final and Boks face Wallabies

10 September 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

It is a bumper weekend for rugby sports viewers. The Sharks have their Currie Cup final against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. And the Springboks face the Wallabies in the first Test of the Australia leg of the tournament, after back-to-back wins over Argentina in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#elections2021 What will be the challenges of campaigning in a pandemic

10 September 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

The 2021 Local Government Elections have already presented a fair share of challenges. With the decision of the elections forwarding ahead for November 1st - What crop of challenges will political parties have to overcome to to persuade the electorate to vote for them. How do you inspire voters to voting stations during a pandemic?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Sweat 1000

10 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness hasn't been the same since the Sweat1000 team fired up people all over the world, in-person and virtually, with their training. Tune in to hear more about this global fitness brand, their powerhouse workouts and training regimes, and what our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, thinks of it this fitness Friday! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will a vaccine id system work in a South African context?

9 September 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Safura Abdool Karim | Public Health Lawyer

The National Coronavirus Command Council is deliberating over the use of a vaccine ID system. While the system has worked the elsewhere in the world, how might this play itself out in a South African context? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local government elections to be held Nov 1

9 September 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the local government elections will be held on 1 November. While the election date is set down for 1 November, a proclamation will be made on 20 September after voter registration weekend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: How undiagnosed heart defects cause more than 40 infant deaths per year

9 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Prof Stephen  Brown  | Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at University of the Free State (UFS)

Every year more than forty children die in rural areas due to undiagnosed heart defects. This is why Professor Stephen Brown, a Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and his paediatric heart specialists started an outreach initiative in 2016, where they go to the rural areas to diagnose heart defects in babies as early as possible. It is the first 1000 days that matter the most and where they hope to make the most impact to optimal health for each child. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Are subleased electricity meter tariffs higher

8 September 2021 6:15 AM

Are subleased electricity meter's charging you more for your electricity than regular suppliers? Following a complaint from a caller in Blue Downs, energy expert Ted Blom unpacks whether smart meter electricity tariffs are higher?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag

8 September 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan

The auction of spectrum which has been delayed for over ten years has hit yet another obstacle. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with telecommunication companies that had challenged the process. The authority was taken to court over certain aspects of its invitation to apply for spectrum.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate

8 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Madelein  Steenkamp | Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth

A deceased estate comes into existence at the moment of passing and must be wound up in terms of the Administration of Estates Act. Depending on the nature of the estate process can be lengthy. Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth, Madelein Steenkamp, gives a step by step guide to the process of winding up a deceased estate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards

Local

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response

Local

WRAP: COVID vax approved for minors in SA; new sites open at places of worship

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: President says SA to move to adjusted level 2 lockdown on Monday

12 September 2021 7:59 PM

LIVE BLOG: SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown as of 13 Sept

12 September 2021 6:56 PM

Level 2 lockdown? Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday night

12 September 2021 5:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA