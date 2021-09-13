National Liquor Traders welcomes the ease of restrictions on the alcohol sector

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EC education denies that there are 3,721 teacher posts standing vacant Why are there thousands of vacant teacher posts yet to be filled in the Eastern Cape public school sector? 13 September 2021 6:05 PM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says Djo BaNkuna has planted vegetables on the sidewalk and the... 13 September 2021 5:18 PM
Life Esidimeni: Lebethe explains why patient deaths reported to police Former Gauteng deputy director-general for clinical services, Dr Richard Lebethe, is being cross-examined at the inquest into the... 13 September 2021 1:35 PM
View all Local
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
Magashule’s bid for leave to appeal suspension ruling dismissed with costs Ace Magashule wanted to challenge the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s July findings that upheld his suspension as the ANC’s s... 13 September 2021 11:02 AM
Vaccination will play huge role in tourism industry opening - SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sthembiso Dlamini says he welcomes the easing of restrictions and urges everyone to vaccinate. 13 September 2021 7:31 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Stray cat caught after it falls from grandstand at football match Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
National Liquor Traders welcomes the ease of restrictions on the alcohol sector

National Liquor Traders welcomes the ease of restrictions on the alcohol sector

13 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders

The president addressed the nation last night with an update on the country's covid response. In his address he eased some of the restrictions placed on the alcohol industry.- The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will now be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

#elections2021 - IEC on preparing for voter registration weekend

13 September 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Voter registration for the 2021 Municipal Elections will take place on 18 and 19 September. It’s an opportunity for new voters to register and for existing voters to update their details. The IEC's Masego Sheburi details how planning for the upcoming registration weekend is forwarding ahead. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Out with one-year lease agreements, in with month-to-month leases

13 September 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Shanaaz  Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster

In these difficult financial times, the demand for choice and flexibility over set contracts means that more and more landlords and tenants are opting to give month-to-month leases a chance because of their ability to respond to non-payment by a tenant. Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO of RentMaster runs through some considerations for why landlords should more readily give shorter term leases a try. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rugby filled weekend - Currie Cup final and Boks face Wallabies

10 September 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

It is a bumper weekend for rugby sports viewers. The Sharks have their Currie Cup final against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. And the Springboks face the Wallabies in the first Test of the Australia leg of the tournament, after back-to-back wins over Argentina in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#elections2021 What will be the challenges of campaigning in a pandemic

10 September 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

The 2021 Local Government Elections have already presented a fair share of challenges. With the decision of the elections forwarding ahead for November 1st - What crop of challenges will political parties have to overcome to to persuade the electorate to vote for them. How do you inspire voters to voting stations during a pandemic?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Sweat 1000

10 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness hasn't been the same since the Sweat1000 team fired up people all over the world, in-person and virtually, with their training. Tune in to hear more about this global fitness brand, their powerhouse workouts and training regimes, and what our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, thinks of it this fitness Friday! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will a vaccine id system work in a South African context?

9 September 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Safura Abdool Karim | Public Health Lawyer

The National Coronavirus Command Council is deliberating over the use of a vaccine ID system. While the system has worked the elsewhere in the world, how might this play itself out in a South African context? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local government elections to be held Nov 1

9 September 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the local government elections will be held on 1 November. While the election date is set down for 1 November, a proclamation will be made on 20 September after voter registration weekend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: How undiagnosed heart defects cause more than 40 infant deaths per year

9 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Prof Stephen  Brown  | Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at University of the Free State (UFS)

Every year more than forty children die in rural areas due to undiagnosed heart defects. This is why Professor Stephen Brown, a Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and his paediatric heart specialists started an outreach initiative in 2016, where they go to the rural areas to diagnose heart defects in babies as early as possible. It is the first 1000 days that matter the most and where they hope to make the most impact to optimal health for each child. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: 'In your face' – Facial Muscle Facts and Tips to look youthful

9 September 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Wondering if there is a natural way you can enhance your face? This week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all she’s learned about the youthful wonders of Facial Yoga. Yes, its for real so tune in to find out how to get started and reap the benefits of that workout!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch, police now want two-metre space

Local

Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff

Business

Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play?

Business

EWN Highlights

‘Open for business' - Cape Town Tourism seeks upswing amid eased COVID rules

13 September 2021 8:37 PM

Vital to engage with Taliban: UN chief

13 September 2021 7:47 PM

No need for a vaccine third jab booster: study

13 September 2021 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA