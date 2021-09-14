Parasitic worms can affect vaccine efficacy

Guest: Fungai Musaigwa | PhD candidate the Department of Pathology at University of Cape Town
While vaccine coverage of the African continent is still low there is an added worry, the effectiveness of vaccines in developing countries, particularly those with very high levels of chronic parasitic infections. Schistosomiasis for instance - about 90% of the people requiring treatment for this debilitating parasite are sub-Saharan Africans. For this reason treatment for schistosomiasis should be considered an important part of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaigns where the parasite is commonly found.
Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
The IEC says has procured 40,000 Voter Management Devices which will be used for the first time over the registration weekend and are meant to speed up the verification process. The system will replace the old “zip zip” device and will prevent a multiple voting phenomenon.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism
Cape Town has topped the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards for the number one city in the Middle East and Africa. The survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021 and allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. According to the award the Mother City's allure will make even "the most wanderlust-fueled traveler consider settling down"
Voter registration for the 2021 Municipal Elections will take place on 18 and 19 September. It’s an opportunity for new voters to register and for existing voters to update their details. The IEC's Masego Sheburi details how planning for the upcoming registration weekend is forwarding ahead.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders
The president addressed the nation last night with an update on the country's covid response. In his address he eased some of the restrictions placed on the alcohol industry.- The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will now be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm.
Guest: Shanaaz Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster
In these difficult financial times, the demand for choice and flexibility over set contracts means that more and more landlords and tenants are opting to give month-to-month leases a chance because of their ability to respond to non-payment by a tenant. Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO of RentMaster runs through some considerations for why landlords should more readily give shorter term leases a try.
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
It is a bumper weekend for rugby sports viewers. The Sharks have their Currie Cup final against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. And the Springboks face the Wallabies in the first Test of the Australia leg of the tournament, after back-to-back wins over Argentina in South Africa.
Guest: Glen Mpani | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)
The 2021 Local Government Elections have already presented a fair share of challenges. With the decision of the elections forwarding ahead for November 1st - What crop of challenges will political parties have to overcome to to persuade the electorate to vote for them. How do you inspire voters to voting stations during a pandemic?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Fitness hasn't been the same since the Sweat1000 team fired up people all over the world, in-person and virtually, with their training. Tune in to hear more about this global fitness brand, their powerhouse workouts and training regimes, and what our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, thinks of it this fitness Friday!
Guest: Safura Abdool Karim | Public Health Lawyer
The National Coronavirus Command Council is deliberating over the use of a vaccine ID system. While the system has worked the elsewhere in the world, how might this play itself out in a South African context?