ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
After a long delay, Concourt will hand down judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's application to rescind it's contempt of court finding against him. Earlier this week the JCZ foundation shard a reminder that it was over 60 days since the matter was first heard in court. Benedict Phiri, discusses what has caused this delay and what sort of outcome is expected from the ruling.
Guest: Thabo Masemola | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. Over 23,000 registration stations will be open nationwide from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Gauteng provincial electoral officer, Thabo Masemola, outlines preparations ahead of registration.
Guest: Danielle Oldfield | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach
Skipping or jumping rope is not just a childhood pastime. Boxers and many other fitness enthusiasts use it as a manner to build stamina and shred fat. Danielle Oldfield runs through some of the health and fitness benefits that make this a workout worth hop, skipping or jumping to.
Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. In the Western Cape, 1 577 voting stations and registration venues will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Western Cape provincial electoral officer, Michael Hendrikse, outlines preparations ahead of registration.
Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Should tertiary students be vaccinated to for the continuance of classes in person - is something currently under discussion. Last week, the SA Committee of Medical Deans (Sacomd) and the SA Committee of Dental Deans (Sacodd) called for the compulsory vaccination of all health science students. The South African Union of Students, while encouraging students to vaccinate, the student union is opposed to mandatory vaccinations. Ahemd Bawa, discusses Universities South Africa's stance on whether getting the jab should be compulsory.
Guest: Kgosi Maputha Mokoena | President at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)
Provinces such as Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West conduct initiation school in summer. It is now the time of year where ingoma holders in these provinces would under normal circumstance be preparing to open the initiation schools. Contralesa is concerned that should the government remain silent on initiation schools it will lead to schools operating illegally.
Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner
Every year the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) promotes National Wills Week, 13 to 17 September, where they encourage law firms to offer free Will drafting in an effort to raise awareness around the importance of Wills. There is an inconceivable statistic that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid Will in place.
Guest: Fungai Musaigwa | PhD candidate the Department of Pathology at University of Cape Town
While vaccine coverage of the African continent is still low there is an added worry, the effectiveness of vaccines in developing countries, particularly those with very high levels of chronic parasitic infections. Schistosomiasis for instance - about 90% of the people requiring treatment for this debilitating parasite are sub-Saharan Africans. For this reason treatment for schistosomiasis should be considered an important part of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaigns where the parasite is commonly found.
Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
The IEC says has procured 40,000 Voter Management Devices which will be used for the first time over the registration weekend and are meant to speed up the verification process. The system will replace the old “zip zip” device and will prevent a multiple voting phenomenon.
Guest: Alderman James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism
Cape Town has topped the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards for the number one city in the Middle East and Africa. The survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021 and allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. According to the award the Mother City's allure will make even "the most wanderlust-fueled traveler consider settling down"