ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application

Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back. 19 September 2021 11:41 AM
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus The Health Department says it recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours. 19 September 2021 9:03 AM
Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon Head of marketing Michaela Gabriel says the initiative is aimed at creating breast cancer awareness in the country. 19 September 2021 8:36 AM
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections. 19 September 2021 8:16 AM
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it. 19 September 2021 7:38 AM
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto. 18 September 2021 9:27 PM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
Message in bottle launched in Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment as boy giving little girl foul baseball has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 September 2021 8:27 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application

ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application

17 September 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

After a long delay, Concourt will hand down judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's application to rescind  it's contempt of court finding against him. Earlier this week  the JCZ foundation shard a reminder that it was over 60 days since the matter was first heard in court. Benedict Phiri, discusses what has caused this delay and what sort of outcome is expected from the ruling.


#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

17 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Thabo  Masemola  | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. Over 23,000 registration stations will be open nationwide from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Gauteng provincial electoral officer, Thabo Masemola, outlines preparations ahead of registration.

Fitness: Not just a childhood pastime, there are many benefits to jumping rope

17 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Danielle  Oldfield  | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach 

Skipping or jumping rope is not just a childhood pastime. Boxers and many other fitness enthusiasts use it as a manner to build stamina and shred fat. Danielle Oldfield runs through some of the health and fitness benefits that make this a workout worth hop, skipping or jumping to. 

#elections2021 - Western Cape IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

16 September 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. In the Western Cape, 1 577 voting stations and registration venues will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.  The Western Cape provincial electoral officer, Michael Hendrikse, outlines preparations ahead of registration. 

Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students

16 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Should tertiary students be vaccinated to for the continuance of classes in person - is something currently under discussion. Last week, the SA Committee of Medical Deans (Sacomd) and the SA Committee of Dental Deans (Sacodd) called for the compulsory vaccination of all health science students. The South African Union of Students, while encouraging students to vaccinate, the student union is opposed to mandatory vaccinations. Ahemd Bawa, discusses Universities South Africa's stance on whether getting the jab should be compulsory.  

Contralesa concerned illegal initiation schools may go ahead this summer

15 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Provinces such as Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West conduct initiation school in summer. It is now the time of year where ingoma holders in these provinces would under normal circumstance be preparing to open the initiation schools. Contralesa is concerned that  should the government remain silent on initiation schools it will lead to schools operating illegally.

Finance: The financial importance of drawing up a will

15 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner

Every year the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) promotes National Wills Week, 13 to 17 September, where they encourage law firms to offer free Will drafting in an effort to raise awareness around the importance of Wills. There is an inconceivable statistic that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid Will in place.

Parasitic worms can affect vaccine efficacy

14 September 2021 6:30 AM

Guest: Fungai Musaigwa | PhD candidate the Department of Pathology at University of Cape Town

While vaccine coverage of the African continent is still low there is an added worry, the effectiveness of vaccines in developing countries, particularly those with very high levels of chronic parasitic infections. Schistosomiasis for instance - about 90% of the people requiring treatment for this debilitating parasite are sub-Saharan Africans. For this reason treatment for schistosomiasis should be considered an important part of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaigns where the parasite is commonly found.

Elections 2021 -New voter management devices will prevent multiple voting

14 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest:  Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

The IEC says has procured 40,000 Voter Management Devices which will be used for the first time over the registration weekend and are meant to speed up the verification process. The system will replace the old “zip zip” device and will prevent a multiple voting phenomenon.

Travel&Tourism: Cape Town named top city in Middle East and Africa

14 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism

Cape Town has topped the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards for the number one city in the Middle East and Africa. The  survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021 and allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. According to the award the Mother City's allure will make even "the most wanderlust-fueled traveler consider settling down"

Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy

Local Politics Elections

Is your will valid?

Local

Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo

Local Elections Politics

He was dedicated to accelerating service delivery – JHB ANC remembers Matongo

19 September 2021 6:43 PM

Springboks' Nienaber worried about 'massive' All Blacks challenge

19 September 2021 6:32 PM

De Lille: I have a lot of unfinished business in CoCT

19 September 2021 6:11 PM

