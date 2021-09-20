Voter's registration weekend outcomes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013. 20 September 2021 5:34 PM
DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be benef... 20 September 2021 5:00 PM
Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says crime in Johannesburg’s bigger parks has risen considerably. 20 September 2021 4:58 PM
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list. 20 September 2021 8:11 AM
Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents. 20 September 2021 7:43 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:45 AM
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Voter's registration weekend outcomes

Voter's registration weekend outcomes

20 September 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

After the completion of voter registration weekend, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks on what were some of the challenges and successes over the course of the two days, where in more than 29 000 voters were registered.


Property: The pros and cons of a property stockvel

20 September 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director  at MortgageMe

Stokvels are fast becoming a way to build wealth and invest in property. While property focused stokvels are a good way to enter the property market, consumers still need to be cautious when signing agreements. Andre Tucker, director at MortgageMe unpacks some of the pros and cons of investing with a property stockvel.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Adventure time for a cause, with Gaven Sinclair

20 September 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the outdoor fitness feats of adventurer Gaven Sinclair. Tune in to hear about all he’s done for causes he believes in, and the 1 000km journey he’s on to next.

#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

17 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Thabo  Masemola  | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. Over 23,000 registration stations will be open nationwide from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Gauteng provincial electoral officer, Thabo Masemola, outlines preparations ahead of registration.

ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application

17 September 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

After a long delay, Concourt will hand down judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's application to rescind  it's contempt of court finding against him. Earlier this week  the JCZ foundation shard a reminder that it was over 60 days since the matter was first heard in court. Benedict Phiri, discusses what has caused this delay and what sort of outcome is expected from the ruling.

Fitness: Not just a childhood pastime, there are many benefits to jumping rope

17 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Danielle  Oldfield  | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach 

Skipping or jumping rope is not just a childhood pastime. Boxers and many other fitness enthusiasts use it as a manner to build stamina and shred fat. Danielle Oldfield runs through some of the health and fitness benefits that make this a workout worth hop, skipping or jumping to. 

#elections2021 - Western Cape IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

16 September 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. In the Western Cape, 1 577 voting stations and registration venues will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.  The Western Cape provincial electoral officer, Michael Hendrikse, outlines preparations ahead of registration. 

Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students

16 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Should tertiary students be vaccinated to for the continuance of classes in person - is something currently under discussion. Last week, the SA Committee of Medical Deans (Sacomd) and the SA Committee of Dental Deans (Sacodd) called for the compulsory vaccination of all health science students. The South African Union of Students, while encouraging students to vaccinate, the student union is opposed to mandatory vaccinations. Ahemd Bawa, discusses Universities South Africa's stance on whether getting the jab should be compulsory.  

Contralesa concerned illegal initiation schools may go ahead this summer

15 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Provinces such as Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West conduct initiation school in summer. It is now the time of year where ingoma holders in these provinces would under normal circumstance be preparing to open the initiation schools. Contralesa is concerned that  should the government remain silent on initiation schools it will lead to schools operating illegally.

Finance: The financial importance of drawing up a will

15 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner

Every year the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) promotes National Wills Week, 13 to 17 September, where they encourage law firms to offer free Will drafting in an effort to raise awareness around the importance of Wills. There is an inconceivable statistic that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid Will in place.

Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener

Local

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

Business Opinion Lifestyle

RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

Business

EWN Highlights

India says COVID vaccine exports to restart in October

20 September 2021 8:15 PM

Sisulu: SA still on UK red travel list over COVID Beta variant concerns

20 September 2021 7:31 PM

Late Joburg Mayor Matongo to have civic funeral on Friday - ANC

20 September 2021 7:14 PM

