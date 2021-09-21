Fitness with Liezel V: Health Care Workers Virtual Run

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Talita Laubscher - Partner at Bowmans
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Inaugural Traditional Men's Parliaments
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Inkosikazi Nomandla Mhlauli - Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders
Dr Matome Kganaga - National Deputy Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector
Today at 22:05
Is venture capitalism the answer to boosting South Africa's economy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nchaope Khaole - Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC)
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped' Arabile Gumede interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership. 21 September 2021 6:48 PM
Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion. 21 September 2021 5:40 PM
HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood says 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they get the option of eit... 21 September 2021 4:48 PM
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register cand... 21 September 2021 1:56 PM
5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists. 21 September 2021 8:02 AM
Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better. 21 September 2021 1:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review "Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love" by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson's response to 'Margaret Thatcher' question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
Fitness with Liezel V: Health Care Workers Virtual Run

Fitness with Liezel V: Health Care Workers Virtual Run

21 September 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 As the pandemic continues, so to does the support for healthcare workers. This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses a run that's being organized to honour and even support healthcare workers. Tune in to hear more about how you can participate!


Breaking The System: Be Original, Follow Trends

21 September 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Ogopoleng  Mushi  | Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy

Explainer: Legal process to declare election day a public holiday

21 September 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute of SA

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted November 1 as the date for the local government elections. The IEC have written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to ask him to facilitate a request to the President that election day, November 1, be declared a public holiday. Thembelani Mazibuko runs through the legal process that would be required.

Travel&Tourism: Kimberley, a tourism diamond in need of polish in local government

21 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Xolisa Phillip

In her op-ed in the Daily Maverick, Xolisa Phillip, peruses the absence of full-package destinations. "South Africa has much to offer domestic and international tourists, but... falls short in being a full-package destination, primarily because municipalities are often badly run and fail to deliver basic services. Kimberley, the home of the Big Hole, is one such example."

Voter's registration weekend outcomes

20 September 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

After the completion of voter registration weekend, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks on what were some of the challenges and successes over the course of the two days, where in more than 29 000 voters were registered.

Property: The pros and cons of a property stockvel

20 September 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director  at MortgageMe

Stokvels are fast becoming a way to build wealth and invest in property. While property focused stokvels are a good way to enter the property market, consumers still need to be cautious when signing agreements. Andre Tucker, director at MortgageMe unpacks some of the pros and cons of investing with a property stockvel.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Adventure time for a cause, with Gaven Sinclair

20 September 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the outdoor fitness feats of adventurer Gaven Sinclair. Tune in to hear about all he's done for causes he believes in, and the 1 000km journey he's on to next.

#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

17 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Thabo  Masemola  | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. Over 23,000 registration stations will be open nationwide from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Gauteng provincial electoral officer, Thabo Masemola, outlines preparations ahead of registration.

ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application

17 September 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

After a long delay, Concourt will hand down judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's application to rescind  it's contempt of court finding against him. Earlier this week

Fitness: Not just a childhood pastime, there are many benefits to jumping rope

17 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Danielle  Oldfield  | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach 

Skipping or jumping rope is not just a childhood pastime. Boxers and many other fitness enthusiasts use it as a manner to build stamina and shred fat. Danielle Oldfield runs through some of the health and fitness benefits that make this a workout worth hop, skipping or jumping to. 

'We don't get tired,' says City Power as it cuts off illegal connections in Alex

Local

WE DO NOT TAKE SIDES: Tax ombud returns close to R900K to client from SARS

Local

Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender

Local

Cosatu: While we campaign for ANC, we are also defending collective bargaining

21 September 2021 7:44 PM

SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

21 September 2021 7:21 PM

‘He was always jolly’ – Mogase honours late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

21 September 2021 7:12 PM

