Explainer: Legal process to declare election day a public holiday

Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute of SA
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted November 1 as the date for the local government elections. The IEC have written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to ask him to facilitate a request to the President that election day, November 1, be declared a public holiday. Thembelani Mazibuko runs through the legal process that would be required.
Guest: Ogopoleng Mushi | Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy
Guest: Xolisa Phillip
In her op-ed in the Daily Maverick, Xolisa Phillip, peruses the absence of full-package destinations. "South Africa has much to offer domestic and international tourists, but... falls short in being a full-package destination, primarily because municipalities are often badly run and fail to deliver basic services. Kimberley, the home of the Big Hole, is one such example."
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
As the pandemic continues, so to does the support for healthcare workers. This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses a run that's being organized to honour and even support healthcare workers. Tune in to hear more about how you can participate!
Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
After the completion of voter registration weekend, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks on what were some of the challenges and successes over the course of the two days, where in more than 29 000 voters were registered.
Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director at MortgageMe
Stokvels are fast becoming a way to build wealth and invest in property. While property focused stokvels are a good way to enter the property market, consumers still need to be cautious when signing agreements. Andre Tucker, director at MortgageMe unpacks some of the pros and cons of investing with a property stockvel.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the outdoor fitness feats of adventurer Gaven Sinclair. Tune in to hear about all he’s done for causes he believes in, and the 1 000km journey he’s on to next.
Guest: Thabo Masemola | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. Over 23,000 registration stations will be open nationwide from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Gauteng provincial electoral officer, Thabo Masemola, outlines preparations ahead of registration.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
After a long delay, Concourt will hand down judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's application to rescind it's contempt of court finding against him. Earlier this week the JCZ foundation shard a reminder that it was over 60 days since the matter was first heard in court. Benedict Phiri, discusses what has caused this delay and what sort of outcome is expected from the ruling.
Guest: Danielle Oldfield | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach
Skipping or jumping rope is not just a childhood pastime. Boxers and many other fitness enthusiasts use it as a manner to build stamina and shred fat. Danielle Oldfield runs through some of the health and fitness benefits that make this a workout worth hop, skipping or jumping to.