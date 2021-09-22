Fitness with Liezel V: Running towards the Win: 2021 Vitality Running World Cup & Running for your country

Today at 12:05 Former President Jacob Zuma's trial continues. The state is set to conclude arguments. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:10 ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte briefs media on councillor candidate registration for 2021 LGE's. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:15 AUDIO: IFP and Action SA hold press briefings on LGE's. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:23 John Hlope v Judicial Service Commission and Others: Urgent review application. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation

Today at 12:27 Audio: Who announces that the Delta variant is overwhelming other Covid-19 variants . The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 EWN: Amnesty demands two billion COVID jabs for poorer countries and places blame on vaccine makers for vaccine inequality. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa

Today at 12:41 Judgment on the bail bid for murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba expected to be heard today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 12:45 The LRC writes to the Minister of Basic Education to take action. The LRC says it is concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies since March 2020. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Charlene Kreuser · Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre

Today at 12:52 Nersa gives the approval for Karpowerships. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

Today at 12:56 SAA finally takes off. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 [pitched] sasol The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

