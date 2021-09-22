Finance: Your behaviour and personality can affect your bottom line

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma's trial continues. The state is set to conclude arguments.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte briefs media on councillor candidate registration for 2021 LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
AUDIO: IFP and Action SA hold press briefings on LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
John Hlope v Judicial Service Commission and Others: Urgent review application.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 12:27
Audio: Who announces that the Delta variant is overwhelming other Covid-19 variants .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
EWN: Amnesty demands two billion COVID jabs for poorer countries and places blame on vaccine makers for vaccine inequality.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 12:41
Judgment on the bail bid for murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba expected to be heard today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
The LRC writes to the Minister of Basic Education to take action. The LRC says it is concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies since March 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charlene Kreuser · Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre
Today at 12:52
Nersa gives the approval for Karpowerships.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:56
SAA finally takes off.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
[pitched] sasol
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Deon Geyser CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Geyser - CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Finance: Your behaviour and personality can affect your bottom line

Finance: Your behaviour and personality can affect your bottom line

22 September 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Athenkosi  Sawutana | Content Creator  at JustMoney

How your behaviour can affect your bottom line is rarely reflected on. With best intentions still, your fears, insecurities, coping mechanisms and fantasies all play out when it comes to your personal finances. Some people are frugal savers, others adore shopping, and some live for the moment without any cares about tomorrow. JustMoney has done an fun informal personality quiz to guide you on what personality financial triggers are and how to mitigate against them. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

On set during Covid - What added pressure has it placed on talent?

22 September 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sekwati Sk Tsubane

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#elections 2021 - Post candidate list deadline, what hope is there for smaller political parties?

22 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Levy Ndou | Political Analyst

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has gave political parties and independent candidates wanting to contest the elections up to 5pm on Tuesday to register their candidates. After some trouble the first time round, this time the ANC has met the deadline to register candidates. Looking ahead, Political Analyst Levy Ndou discusses if the ANC stronghold on the voter's roll still stand or whether this might be an opportunity for smaller parties to gauge how well they can do in elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Running towards the Win: 2021 Vitality Running World Cup & Running for your country

22 September 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness with purpose is something our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is always keen to discuss and promote. Tuning in this time, means finding out more about a global running competition you too can participate in - its the first of its kind!
You could face off against runners from all over the globe - whether it's for yourself, your country, or a cause you feel strongly about.
So, find out more about the 2021 Vitality Running World Cup now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Breaking The System: Be Original, Follow Trends

21 September 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Ogopoleng  Mushi  | Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Legal process to declare election day a public holiday

21 September 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute of SA

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted November 1 as the date for the local government elections. The IEC have written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to ask him to facilitate a request to the President that election day, November 1, be declared a public holiday. Thembelani Mazibuko runs through the legal process that would be required.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: Kimberley, a tourism diamond in need of polish in local government

21 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Xolisa Phillip

In her op-ed in the Daily Maverick, Xolisa Phillip, peruses the absence of full-package destinations. "South Africa has much to offer domestic and international tourists, but... falls short in being a full-package destination, primarily because municipalities are often badly run and fail to deliver basic services. Kimberley, the home of the Big Hole, is one such example."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Health Care Workers Virtual Run

21 September 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 As the pandemic continues, so to does the support for healthcare workers. This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses a run that's being organized to honour and even support healthcare workers. Tune in to hear more about how you can participate!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Voter's registration weekend outcomes

20 September 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

After the completion of voter registration weekend, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks on what were some of the challenges and successes over the course of the two days, where in more than 29 000 voters were registered.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: The pros and cons of a property stockvel

20 September 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director  at MortgageMe

Stokvels are fast becoming a way to build wealth and invest in property. While property focused stokvels are a good way to enter the property market, consumers still need to be cautious when signing agreements. Andre Tucker, director at MortgageMe unpacks some of the pros and cons of investing with a property stockvel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Hlophe drops application to block impeachment proceedings, suspension

22 September 2021 11:36 AM

NYDA: Vaccination is the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic

22 September 2021 11:21 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zuma continues bid to remove prosecutor from corruption trial

22 September 2021 10:47 AM

