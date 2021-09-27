Fitness with Liezel V: Daredevil with heart: Running wild for cancer funds!

Today at 12:10 Presidnet Cyril Ramaphosa launches Vooma campaign, encourgaing more people to vaccinate. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 The City Of Johannesburg elects a new mayor. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:23 The IFP will lead with integrity. For 46 years the party has served the people of South Africa. - Manifesto launch. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP President

125 125

Today at 12:27 Home affairs minister approves the resumption of identity document (id) applications and extends the validity period of different categories of temporary visas The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Siya Qoza - Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs

125 125

Today at 12:41 Cold wet weather persists in some provinces. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

125 125

Today at 12:45 Restaurant Week is back- starting from October 1 to October 31. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

125 125

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

125 125

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 18:09 2020/2021 Annual Report of the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Muvhango Lukhaimane - Pension Funds Adjudicator at ...

125 125

Today at 18:12 How the "new" medical aid, Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme is planning to woo new members The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Simon Mangcwatywa - Principal Executive Officer at Sizwe Medical Fund

125 125