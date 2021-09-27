Fitness with Liezel V: Daredevil with heart: Running wild for cancer funds!

Streaming issues? Report here
702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg 702-themiddayreport-broughttoyoubymomentum-thumb-1500x1500jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:10
Presidnet Cyril Ramaphosa launches Vooma campaign, encourgaing more people to vaccinate.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
The City Of Johannesburg elects a new mayor.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
The IFP will lead with integrity. For 46 years the party has served the people of South Africa. - Manifesto launch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Velenkosini Hlabisa, IFP President
Today at 12:27
Home affairs minister approves the resumption of identity document (id) applications and extends the validity period of different categories of temporary visas
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Siya Qoza - Spokesperson at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:41
Cold wet weather persists in some provinces.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:45
Restaurant Week is back- starting from October 1 to October 31.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
2020/2021 Annual Report of the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Muvhango Lukhaimane - Pension Funds Adjudicator at ...
Today at 18:12
How the "new" medical aid, Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme is planning to woo new members
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Simon Mangcwatywa - Principal Executive Officer at Sizwe Medical Fund
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed' 702landers complain of unmarked police vehicles chasing and stopping them on the road. 1 October 2021 12:17 PM
Sabric: Criminals targeting mobile devices to defraud people Sabric said it saw an emerging trend where smart phones are being snatched from owners in order to gain access to their bank accou... 1 October 2021 10:45 AM
Red list talks with UK continue as South Africa moves to lockdown Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Department of Health will soon roll out a vaccination certificate. 30 September 2021 8:56 PM
View all Local
UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain Former British MP says the British government's failure to remove SA from the list is wrong. 1 October 2021 7:22 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of the newly elected Mayor J... 30 September 2021 2:56 PM
View all Politics
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
View all Business
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill. 29 September 2021 7:51 PM
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
Tweeps share how they found out their partners got married behind their backs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Rock legend Mick Jagger going unnoticed at bar before concert goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
Woman giving away secondhand mattress has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 October 2021 8:09 AM
Salt on toast is Victoria Beckham's favourite food to eat, what's yours? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 September 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel V: Daredevil with heart: Running wild for cancer funds!

Fitness with Liezel V: Daredevil with heart: Running wild for cancer funds!

27 September 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Purple speedos can be the right choice, it seems, where fundraising is concerned. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about how purple speedo-painted your streets are likely to be, with runners raising money and support for great cancer initiatives.
Tune in to find out more about the Hollard Daredevil run!


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

#WikipediaByUs: Closing the gap on South African stories, contexts and histories available on Wikipedia

1 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khanyi  Mpumlwana | Global Creative Director  at Wikimedia


The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia, is launching a campaign to draw attention to the South African stories, contexts, history missing from Wikipedia. The non-profit will be releasing online multimedia content built by South African writers, filmmakers, fashion designers, artists and thought leaders, highlighting a variety of topics to showcase the power of knowledge and everyone's right to access, create, and share it. The campaign can be followed using #WikipediaByUs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Better policing: Weighing up the devolution of policing to provinces vs a centralised policing plan

1 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis


The DA held a protest against national government Single Service Police plan which seeks to centralise policing. According to the political party, the plan would see metro policing departments absorbed into the national police service, taking away municipality's power to set its own local policing priorities. Eldred de Klerk, from Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, unpacks while a centralised police force is not an entirely bad idea. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Stroll to Cope: The nature therapy to try!

1 October 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident wellness and fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen always has a handle on the freshest fitness and wellness finds, and now she's chatting Walking & Talking Therapy.
Tune in to hear more about this alternative to sitting across from your therapist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Ward, My Vote: Ward 76 - Mandalay in Cape Town

30 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Pumla Mkaza

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What legal ramifications will those implicated in the Digital Vibes report face?

30 September 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director  at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sanctioned the release of the 114-page SUI report. The report found that the National Department of Health (NDoH) had paid a total amount of approximately R150 million in irregular expenditure to Digital Vibes. Criminal law expert, William Booth, talks about the legal ramifications those implicated in the report will likely face. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Finally free of debt? How to rebuild good credit

30 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue

If you have done all the hard work to crawl your way out of debt. How can you then start building a good credit score? And will you qualify for any accounts to help fix your score? Annaline van der Poel from Debt Rescue has some answers!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Get a handle on this: CLCKR for your convenience

30 September 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Get a grip on the latest phone accessory that's going to make your home workouts a little more simple.
Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is reviewing  CLCKR, tune in to find out why you need this 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Ward, my Vote: A closer look at Ward 18 in Drakenstein Municipality

29 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Byron  Agullhas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#elections2021 One South Africa movement on how independent candidates will make a run for local governance

29 September 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader  at One SA Movement (OSA)

The  number of independent candidates who intend to participate in this year's local government elections has increased. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa movement plans on endorsing a cohort of independent candidates. He unpacks on how can independent candidates plan on positioning themselves to take over the running of municipalities and introduce more effective leadership at a local level.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: 'Use Heart to Connect' this World Heart Day

29 September 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Dana  Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

This World Heart Day, the Heart and Stroke foundation are encouraging South Africans to "Use Heart to Connect." The country records 255 cardiovascular deaths per year, a figure which can be dramatically reduced. With heart-healthy living around 80% of all heart diseases can be prevented. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Cops arrested me for driving 150km/h but they pushed me to drive at that speed'

Local

UK needs to follow science and lift SA off its red list - Lord Peter Hain

Politics

City of Joburg will verify Soweto debt before signing MOU with Eskom

Local

EWN Highlights

Hunt on for 12 prisoners who escaped from holding cells in kwaBhaca

1 October 2021 11:54 AM

Qatari women's influence to be tested as they take careful steps at first polls

1 October 2021 10:59 AM

Minister Godongwana says crime is threatening economic growth

1 October 2021 10:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA