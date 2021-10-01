Better policing: Weighing up the devolution of policing to provinces vs a centralised policing plan

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: A memoir about the intangible scars inflicted by those closest to us that we carry from childhood into the rest of our lives
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tumiso Masha - award-winning journalist, writer, producer and father
Today at 22:05
South Africans are waking up to the benefits of debt counselling, but more education is needed
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sebastien Alexanderson - CEO of National Debt Advisors (NDA)
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
We won't survive as people, especially in municipalities, don't wanna pay - SIU John Perlman speaks to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago about why they want their funding model to be reviewed. 5 October 2021 4:39 PM
Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers Azania Mosaka speaks to South African Motor Body Repairers' Association director Richard Green about their concerns over unpublish... 5 October 2021 3:48 PM
Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is confident that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Eskom before the end of the week. 5 October 2021 2:50 PM
View all Local
ActionSA must submit correspondence to amend its registration details - IEC Deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery says the commission can't arbitrarily insert abbreviations on behalf of a party. 5 October 2021 7:42 AM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections? Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from 3rd Republic about upcoming elections and why these elections are different from the p... 4 October 2021 4:22 PM
View all Politics
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 5 October 2021 7:11 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Business
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
Chris Weylandt on the long-lasting luxury of the Weylandt empire Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bonteheuwel ward councillor candidate Angus McKenzie campaign goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:14 AM
Siya Seya shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 October 2021 3:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa's infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money's future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I'm responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Better policing: Weighing up the devolution of policing to provinces vs a centralised policing plan

Better policing: Weighing up the devolution of policing to provinces vs a centralised policing plan

1 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis


The DA held a protest against national government Single Service Police plan which seeks to centralise policing. According to the political party, the plan would see metro policing departments absorbed into the national police service, taking away municipality's power to set its own local policing priorities. Eldred de Klerk, from Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, unpacks while a centralised police force is not an entirely bad idea. 


Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid

5 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University

New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Science at Stellenbosch University (SU) discusses the findings of this research. 

Sasria to receive a R3.9bn boost from Treasury

5 October 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor  at University of the Free State
The South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) and National Treasury announced that the state-owned insurer has received R3.9 billion to assist it in meeting its obligations until the end of the current financial year, including assisting businesses rocked by looting in July's unrest.

Travel&Tourism: UK expected to remove SA from its red travel list

5 October 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

It is anticipated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week. Reports suggest that the UK's "red list" of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54, including South Africa. This would mean that fully vaccinated arrivals from 'slashed' countries will no longer have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for 10 days when they get to England from later in October.

Fitness with Liezel V: How safe is your health or fitness app?

5 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

We sometimes forget to check the safety of our apps and the kind of data they're privy to. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, discusses just how safe your health or fitness App is, now! 
Tune in to find out how to better secure your device!

My ward, my vote: Orlando East with its rich history is not without its problems

4 October 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Bangunzi  Mayana

 

The outcomes of the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend

4 October 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Dr Lesley Bamford | Chief director of Child youth and school health and a team leader in the Covid-19 vaccination programme at the National Department of Health

Vooma Vaccination Weekends kicked off this weekend. The mass vaccination is being driven by government and civil society with the aim of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the year. During Vooma Vaccination Weekend all public vaccination sites as well as additional pop-up ones will open for the weekend. 

Property: Selling a sectional title property

4 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Cobus  Odendaal | CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg

Selling a sectional title differs from selling a freestanding house. There are a number of factors that both buyers and sellers should be aware of when buying or selling sectional title property as they can have significant consequences. Cobus Odendaal provides a rundown on what you should know when selling a sectional title.

Fitness with Liezel V: Changing Lives & Communities: B-Boy Vouks and the Cycling Challenge

4 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Vouks is a name familiar in the b-boy and dance community, and today our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing this talent's commitment to fitness, family, and fundraising, as he takes on an amazing cycling challenge. Cycling from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise funds for THE VOUKS FOUNDATION 
Tune in to hear more about the cycle tour and the inspiration that led to this fundraising journey!

#WikipediaByUs: Closing the gap on South African stories, contexts and histories available on Wikipedia

1 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khanyi  Mpumlwana | Global Creative Director  at Wikimedia


The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia, is launching a campaign to draw attention to the South African stories, contexts, history missing from Wikipedia. The non-profit will be releasing online multimedia content built by South African writers, filmmakers, fashion designers, artists and thought leaders, highlighting a variety of topics to showcase the power of knowledge and everyone's right to access, create, and share it. The campaign can be followed using #WikipediaByUs

Pressure mounts for release of crucial second-hand vehicle history to consumers

Local

Numsa strike: We have suffered because of the impact of the economy'

Local

Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller

Local Sport

SADC won't tolerate terrorism: Ramaphosa

5 October 2021 8:03 PM

Unicef SA: SA youth suffer from mental health, but don’t know where to seek help

5 October 2021 7:46 PM

SABC: Only 2 million people out of just over 10 million paid their TV licences

5 October 2021 6:48 PM

