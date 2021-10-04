The outcomes of the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:42
CART ARY1 - Soccer Fans - The economics sporting fans at stadia and how stadia management is preparing for it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertie Grobbelaar - CEO at Stadium Management SA (SMSA)
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Cheif at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Tlale - Owner / Fashion Designer at David Tlale Designs
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets by Warren Ingram
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Chester Missing and Conrad Koch
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chester Missing
Conrad Koch - Ventriloquist at ...
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to Manger Care Centre John Perlman speaks to Dis-Chem Foundation representative Sherry Saltzman and Naidene Anderson from the Manger Care Centre about w... 11 October 2021 5:44 PM
Mkhwebane applies for reconsideration of Appeals Court ruling on Rogue Unit John Perlman speaks to News24 specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan about the case. 11 October 2021 4:57 PM
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted. 11 October 2021 3:51 PM
View all Local
'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism' UCT Democratic Governance and Rights Unit researcher Chris Oxtoby reviews the outgoing chief justice time in office. 11 October 2021 12:54 PM
Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds' Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube says we are back again to the most painful times where... 11 October 2021 12:51 PM
We can't say which parties the DA will go into coalition with - Helen Zille The Democratic Alliance federal council chair says they will never go into a coalition where they depend on the Economic Freedom F... 11 October 2021 11:51 AM
View all Politics
Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Smital Rambhai, Portfolio Manager at Futuregrowth Community Property Fund. 11 October 2021 6:25 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
View all Business
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
National Nutrition week promotes 'Eating more vegetables and fruits every day' Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa Maria van der Merwe gives tips on how to have... 9 October 2021 7:45 AM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Surprise! Son gifting father with car pulls at heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 October 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Lovely moment as Dad's reaction of baby walking for 1st time goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 October 2021 8:23 AM
I'm excited to see what the world is like outside these four walls - Guy Buttery The musician says it is kind of unreal as the last show he did was in California 21 months ago. 8 October 2021 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The outcomes of the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend

The outcomes of the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend

4 October 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Dr Lesley Bamford | Chief director of Child youth and school health and a team leader in the Covid-19 vaccination programme at the National Department of Health

Vooma Vaccination Weekends kicked off this weekend. The mass vaccination is being driven by government and civil society with the aim of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the year. During Vooma Vaccination Weekend all public vaccination sites as well as additional pop-up ones will open for the weekend. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?

11 October 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir | Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI)

South Africa makes use of what is called a PR, proportional representation electoral system. When South Africans cast a vote for one party, parliamentary seats are allocated in direct proportion to the number of votes a party received. As all things go it has its advantages and disadvantages. Ebrahim Fakir,  Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) discusses how a pre electoral system works in local government elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Homeless people are still able to vote this local government elections

11 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

This World Homeless Day, the homeless need not worry about being able to vote during these local government elections. An ID is always required when voting during any elections and unfortunately some homeless people have had their IDs confiscated along with their belongings by authorities or the IDs have been lost. However Provincial Electoral Officer for the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse assures that the homeless do not need a formal address to vote.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Still WFH? Here's how to unsure empty offices are protected

11 October 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Colin  Blane | Head: Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance

Despite a lowered lockdown level, many companies are still eking their way to bringing a full force back into their office spaces. Prolonged periods of ‘empty offices’ come with some unintended consequences, especially where one’s insurance is concerned. Colin Blane, Head of Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance, discusses the potential risks that arise with vacant or partially occupied office spaces.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Stefan Van Neel: The Fund-raiser ready to summit peaks in hours

11 October 2021 4:54 AM

Guest:  Liezel van der Westhuizen

A former professional soccer player with a heart of gold, is on a campaign to save a hospice that cares for special needs children.
Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing Stefan van Neel and his upcoming running exploits, and how you can lend your support.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

8 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The politics behind elections posters. DO they still have a influence on voters?

8 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V Cycling Race Day Tips

8 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Planning to participate in a Cycle race or event? Whether you're an old hand or first-timer, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has top tips to make sure you're Race Day ready!
 
Tune in to hear more insights and information ahead of The Cape Town Cycle tour 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Archbishop Tutu turns 90, Tygerburg hospital to host extra-special birthday celebration

7 October 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Jason Falken | CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday. The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients. A host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Early warning signs of childhood cancer

7 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Adri Ludick | Programme development manage at Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC)

800-1 000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer annually. Sadly half of the children with cancer are never diagnosed or die prematurely due to misdiagnosis, failure to detect the signs early or not following through with the treatment recommended. Adri Ludick, a programme development manager at CHOC, talks through the most common types of cancers and how to spot warning signs early. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Mental Health & Physical Wellness: Sleep more to be more!

7 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If it's a mystery to you, how adequate amounts of sleep helps you in your day-to-day life, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Mental Health and Physical Health ahead of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY on 10 October , and why good and adequate amounts of sleep, are a path towards overall wellness.
You don't want to miss this...except for sleep!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Futuregrowth Community Property Fund buys two shopping centres in KZN

Business

Mabuyane's arrogance 'shows that the ANC not willing to account for its deeds'

Politics

'Chief Justice Mogoeng stood up for judiciary publicly in the face of criticism'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Inside the current global COVID-19 death toll

11 October 2021 5:19 PM

'You should be ashamed': DA wants Cele sacked for linking potholes to hijackings

11 October 2021 5:10 PM

World Bank chief calls for 'comprehensive' debt relief for poor countries

11 October 2021 4:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA