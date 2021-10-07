Archbishop Tutu turns 90, Tygerburg hospital to host extra-special birthday celebration

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes. 6 October 2021 5:44 PM
The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium' Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over a project involving a R15-million sports facility but has aske... 6 October 2021 4:39 PM
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers... 6 October 2021 5:30 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Archbishop Tutu turns 90, Tygerburg hospital to host extra-special birthday celebration

Archbishop Tutu turns 90, Tygerburg hospital to host extra-special birthday celebration

7 October 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Jason Falken | CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday. The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients. A host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients


Health: Early warning signs of childhood cancer

7 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Adri Ludick | Programme development manage at Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC)

800-1 000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer annually. Sadly half of the children with cancer are never diagnosed or die prematurely due to misdiagnosis, failure to detect the signs early or not following through with the treatment recommended. Adri Ludick, a programme development manager at CHOC, talks through the most common types of cancers and how to spot warning signs early. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Mental Health & Physical Wellness: Sleep more to be more!

7 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If it's a mystery to you, how adequate amounts of sleep helps you in your day-to-day life, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Mental Health and Physical Health ahead of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY on 10 October , and why good and adequate amounts of sleep, are a path towards overall wellness.
You don't want to miss this...except for sleep!

Are the Phoenix posters a bad form of politicking by the DA?

6 October 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Thapelo Mohapi | Spokesperson at Abahlali Basemjondolo

DA poster erected in the Phoenix area have been a point of contention. The posters that read: "The ANC Called your racist"  has been defended by the opposition party claiming that the ruling party branded the historically-Indian community racist, while the DA celebrated them as heroes during the July unrest. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called the posters were "shameful and fascist in nature".

Eskom consider the world worst polluting power company

6 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Makoma Lekalakala | Director  at Earthlife Africa Johannesburg

According to a data analysis by independent research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows, Eskom is the world's most polluting power company. The data analysis - published on Tuesday - applies to the financial year 2019/20. It indicates that Eskom's emissions are worse that of the power sectors of the US, the European Union (EU) and China.

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness with purpose: Cancer survivor goes Cradle to Cape for CANSA Fundraising

6 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Passing through some of the most incredible locations in South Africa, a cancer survivor is running and cycling from the Cradle of Humankind, to Cape Town, for CANSA fundraising.
Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen (who is so inspired by the story), discusses Richard Lomax and the challenges he's already faced in his personal life, before taking on this great journey for others too.

Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid

5 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University

New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Science at Stellenbosch University (SU) discusses the findings of this research. 

Sasria to receive a R3.9bn boost from Treasury

5 October 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor  at University of the Free State
The South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) and National Treasury announced that the state-owned insurer has received R3.9 billion to assist it in meeting its obligations until the end of the current financial year, including assisting businesses rocked by looting in July's unrest.

Travel&Tourism: UK expected to remove SA from its red travel list

5 October 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

It is anticipated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week. Reports suggest that the UK's "red list" of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54, including South Africa. This would mean that fully vaccinated arrivals from 'slashed' countries will no longer have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for 10 days when they get to England from later in October.

Fitness with Liezel V: How safe is your health or fitness app?

5 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

We sometimes forget to check the safety of our apps and the kind of data they're privy to. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, discusses just how safe your health or fitness App is, now! 
Tune in to find out how to better secure your device!

