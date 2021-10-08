The politics behind elections posters. DO they still have a influence on voters?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza gives more insight on the sponsorship as well as how the school operates. 8 October 2021 7:23 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
City to take over Soweto electricity supply not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Scooter business booming for three years in a row John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries. 7 October 2021 4:40 PM
Is Women’s Economic Assembly talk shop full of promise with less impact? The Presidency's deputy DG Namhla Mniki reflects on the body that seeks to find opportunities for women-owned businesses. 7 October 2021 7:54 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
The wait is over, Adele teases on release of new single 'Easy On Me' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2021 8:21 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The politics behind elections posters. DO they still have a influence on voters?

The politics behind elections posters. DO they still have a influence on voters?

8 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

8 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V Cycling Race Day Tips

8 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Planning to participate in a Cycle race or event? Whether you're an old hand or first-timer, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has top tips to make sure you're Race Day ready!
 
Tune in to hear more insights and information ahead of The Cape Town Cycle tour 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Archbishop Tutu turns 90, Tygerburg hospital to host extra-special birthday celebration

7 October 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Jason Falken | CEO at Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust

The Tygerberg Hospital Children’s Trust’s (THCT) Tutu Tygers has partnered with the Dean of the St George’s Cathedral, Father Michael Weeder, to commemorate Trust patron Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s landmark 90th birthday. The TCHT is a fundraising body supporting mother and child patients at Tygerberg Hospital, one of the African continent’s biggest providers of paediatric and critical care for more than 60% of the Western Cape’s child and mom patients. A host of activities are scheduled to honour the Tutus’ two decades of tireless philanthropic work in support of the hospital’s paediatric patients

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Early warning signs of childhood cancer

7 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Adri Ludick | Programme development manage at Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC)

800-1 000 children in South Africa are diagnosed with cancer annually. Sadly half of the children with cancer are never diagnosed or die prematurely due to misdiagnosis, failure to detect the signs early or not following through with the treatment recommended. Adri Ludick, a programme development manager at CHOC, talks through the most common types of cancers and how to spot warning signs early. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Mental Health & Physical Wellness: Sleep more to be more!

7 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If it's a mystery to you, how adequate amounts of sleep helps you in your day-to-day life, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Mental Health and Physical Health ahead of WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY on 10 October , and why good and adequate amounts of sleep, are a path towards overall wellness.
You don't want to miss this...except for sleep!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are the Phoenix posters a bad form of politicking by the DA?

6 October 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Thapelo Mohapi | Spokesperson at Abahlali Basemjondolo

DA poster erected in the Phoenix area have been a point of contention. The posters that read: "The ANC Called your racist"  has been defended by the opposition party claiming that the ruling party branded the historically-Indian community racist, while the DA celebrated them as heroes during the July unrest. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called the posters were "shameful and fascist in nature".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom consider the world worst polluting power company

6 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Makoma Lekalakala | Director  at Earthlife Africa Johannesburg

According to a data analysis by independent research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows, Eskom is the world's most polluting power company. The data analysis - published on Tuesday - applies to the financial year 2019/20. It indicates that Eskom's emissions are worse that of the power sectors of the US, the European Union (EU) and China.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness with purpose: Cancer survivor goes Cradle to Cape for CANSA Fundraising

6 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Passing through some of the most incredible locations in South Africa, a cancer survivor is running and cycling from the Cradle of Humankind, to Cape Town, for CANSA fundraising.
Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen (who is so inspired by the story), discusses Richard Lomax and the challenges he's already faced in his personal life, before taking on this great journey for others too.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid

5 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University

New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Science at Stellenbosch University (SU) discusses the findings of this research. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

