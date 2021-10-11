Property: Still WFH? Here's how to unsure empty offices are protected

Guest: Stuart Jones | Director at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)



The Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change (CABC) at the University of Cape Town used a set of keywords to gather data about the overall vaccine conversation on social media from mid-June to mid-August this year in SA, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria and Tanzania. The CABC is hoping that their findings can be used to pinpoint the “sweet spots” for strategic interventions as each of the six countries in the report grapples with its own vaccination challenges.

