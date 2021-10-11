Homeless people are still able to vote this local government elections

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC



This World Homeless Day, the homeless need not worry about being able to vote during these local government elections. An ID is always required when voting during any elections and unfortunately some homeless people have had their IDs confiscated along with their belongings by authorities or the IDs have been lost. However Provincial Electoral Officer for the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse assures that the homeless do not need a formal address to vote.