How tracking social media conversation can help with better interventions in vaccine challenges

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - The Basics of Behavioural Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mia Kruger - Director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Prescription Debt
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
One in twenty-eight women at risk of breast cancer in SA, early detection vital Breast Health Foundation chief operation officer Louise Turner talks about how you can check for breast cancer. 12 October 2021 6:02 PM
'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours' John Perlman speaks to the Health dept project manager for the EVDS Milani Wolmarans about vaccination data capturing. 12 October 2021 5:19 PM
Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator Emfuleni administrator Gilberto Martins says at the moment the most important thing is to stop water leakage. 12 October 2021 5:17 PM
IEC has until Tuesday to respond to ActionSA ballot paper matter National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says when the commission files its responding affidavit, the party needs to also respond. 12 October 2021 1:00 PM
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retires: An uneven performance - Judge Davis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson at the Davis Tax Committee. 11 October 2021 6:39 PM
LISTEN: How ward and PR votes work for those running for local govt elections Azania Mosaka speaks to Paul Berkowitz from the Third Republic about the electoral system and how municipal votes are counted. 11 October 2021 3:51 PM
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Absa leads the pack in supports for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises are crucial to an economy such as SA’s no less so than the rest of Africa’s. 12 October 2021 12:18 PM
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets". 11 October 2021 7:25 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Nthabi Taukobong’s advice on designing luxury living spaces that feel like home South African Interior Designer, Nthabi Taukobong balances both comfort and luxury when creating spaces. 11 October 2021 3:29 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
Doctors remove hair from 11-year-old with Rapunzel syndrome's stomach goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warthog attacking man who tried to pat it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2021 9:09 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms. 11 October 2021 2:00 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
How tracking social media conversation can help with better interventions in vaccine challenges

How tracking social media conversation can help with better interventions in vaccine challenges

12 October 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Stuart Jones | Director at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC)

The Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change (CABC) at the University of Cape Town used a set of keywords to gather data about the overall vaccine conversation on social media from mid-June to mid-August this year in SA, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria and Tanzania. The CABC is hoping that their findings can be used to pinpoint the “sweet spots” for strategic interventions as each of the six countries in the report grapples with its own vaccination challenges.


Mpumalanga MEC arrested on two counts of murder

12 October 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Mandla  Khoza | Freelance Journalist  at The Sowetan

A senior Mpumalanga ANC member and MEC has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that claimed the lives of two people. The MEC appeared in court on Tuesday. Mandla Khoza, freelance journalist with The Sowetan has been following the story

Travel&Tourism: Fedhasa reports a surge in bookings following removal from UK red list

12 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Lee-Anne Singer | Board Member  at Fedhasa Cape

On Monday, the UK's travel red list has been cut from 54 countries to seven, this ends hotel quarantine rules for people arriving from South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and other countries. Fedhasa has already reported a surge in bookings and reservations for travel to and from Britain. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Tip Tuesdays - Foot, Fitness, Fungus? Are Shower Shoes a Must for Gym?

12 October 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast is always trying the latest gyms and fitness finds, so she has insider knowledge on best practices for shower shoes in the gym locker room. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing shower shoes, the dangers, and offering up some tips to keep safe - with expert wisdom also being shared with you. Don't miss it!

Explainer: Just what is 'proportional representation' and how does it work?

11 October 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir | Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI)

South Africa makes use of what is called a PR, proportional representation electoral system. When South Africans cast a vote for one party, parliamentary seats are allocated in direct proportion to the number of votes a party received. As all things go it has its advantages and disadvantages. Ebrahim Fakir,  Political analyst and Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) discusses how a pre electoral system works in local government elections. 

Homeless people are still able to vote this local government elections

11 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

This World Homeless Day, the homeless need not worry about being able to vote during these local government elections. An ID is always required when voting during any elections and unfortunately some homeless people have had their IDs confiscated along with their belongings by authorities or the IDs have been lost. However Provincial Electoral Officer for the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse assures that the homeless do not need a formal address to vote.

Property: Still WFH? Here's how to unsure empty offices are protected

11 October 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Colin  Blane | Head: Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance

Despite a lowered lockdown level, many companies are still eking their way to bringing a full force back into their office spaces. Prolonged periods of ‘empty offices’ come with some unintended consequences, especially where one’s insurance is concerned. Colin Blane, Head of Technical Commercial at Discovery Business Insurance, discusses the potential risks that arise with vacant or partially occupied office spaces.

Fitness with Liezel V: Stefan Van Neel: The Fund-raiser ready to summit peaks in hours

11 October 2021 4:54 AM

Guest:  Liezel van der Westhuizen

A former professional soccer player with a heart of gold, is on a campaign to save a hospice that cares for special needs children.
Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing Stefan van Neel and his upcoming running exploits, and how you can lend your support.

Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

8 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: David Bellairs | Director at The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour will take place on 10 October. The world's largest timed cycle race is taking place after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.

The politics behind elections posters. DO they still have a influence on voters?

8 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

In a electioneering space where popular digital platforms are used for canvassing support, it begs the question if a reliance on posters is still necessary? Do they still play a role in helping a voter decide on a candidate?

'Vaccination data has to be captured within 24 hours'

Local

Water crisis looms in Emfuleni: 'It's been a difficult time,' says administrator

Local

President Ramaphosa declares Election Day - 1 November - a national holiday

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC Mpumalanga to ask MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside over murder case

12 October 2021 7:00 PM

An illustrious judicial career: Zondo lauds former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 October 2021 6:53 PM

Joburg Market senior employee arrested for fraud amounting to R5.5m

12 October 2021 6:00 PM

