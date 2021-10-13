Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesdays - Fitness Fun & Competition: Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zuma set to reveal details of criminal complaint against downer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:16
EWN: Health Minister to monitor vaccine rollout for 12-17 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Action SA vs IEC court case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:20
UCT's council approves plans for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Andre De Ruyter, on 15 February, promised a substantial reduction in load shedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hilton Trollip energy sector specialist
Today at 17:10
Has identity politics era returned?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Zwelethu Jolobe, Associate Professor at University of Cape Town
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
How municipalities can help aid SA's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Johann Kirsten - Director at Bureau for Economic Research
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alana Aylmer
Today at 19:08
SA's Business Rescue System has been recognized by a US Court as a viable working system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:13
How gender pay gaps is affecting pension outcomes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vickie Lange - Head of Research, Best Practice and Academy at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Workplace mandatory vaccination: Employers must do a risk assessment Webber Wentzel senior associate Brett Abrahams says where employees object to vaccination on medical or constitutional grounds tha... 21 October 2021 1:32 PM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively' Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC wil... 21 October 2021 12:43 PM
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November. 21 October 2021 8:09 AM
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy. 21 October 2021 7:20 AM
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike. 21 October 2021 11:26 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2021 8:25 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesdays - Fitness Fun & Competition: Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesdays - Fitness Fun & Competition: Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

13 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Get a taste of a mass participation sporting event, with a Sanlam Cape Town Marathon coming up. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses going the distance, hygiene protocols to protect everyone, and she also drops her pro tips for runners.
Tune in for the very best in fitness news and information.
Tune in for the very best in fitness news and information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Unpacking Rural Community Organisations' Strategic Approaches to Addressing GBV

21 October 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Joanne  Harding  | Director  at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)

What strategies do local development agency (LDA) partners use in tackling gender inequality and gender-based violence (GBV) in rural communities.? A study commissioned by the Social Change Assistance Trust aimed to identify and understand the strategic approaches of local LDAs in dealing with the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in rural areas. Joanne 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the UK's genome detection of an offshoot of the Delta variant a concern to SA?

21 October 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

A new variant purported to be an offshoot of the Delta variant has been noted by the UK Health Security Agency to be expanding in England. The agency's report states that in the week of 27th September – the last week for which complete sequencing data was available – AY.4.2 accounted for about 6% of sequenced coronavirus cases and was “on an increasing trajectory”. With the anticipation of new UK tourist's arrival in SA should this be a case of concern.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: HIV and cervical cancer

21 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe | Director and researcher  at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI)

Recent study published in The Lancet medical journal found that women living with HIV made up an estimated 63.4% of new cervical cancer cases in South Africa in 2018 – a dramatically higher percentage than the global level of around 6%. The study also found that women living with HIV on average have a sixfold higher risk of developing cervical cancer than women who are not living with HIV.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC with leading social media platforms will combat disinformation around the elections

20 October 2021 6:20 AM

Guest: Janet Love | Vice Chairperson  at IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) are working with major social media platforms, Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, to fight the spread of disinformation surrounding the municipal elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teen Covid-19 vaccination roll out begins today

20 October 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail  Bekker  | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town

The Department of Health will open the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 today, 20 October. Increasing the vaccination drive to include those aged 12 and older will add another six million people to the programme, and the department is hoping to vaccinate at least half of them by the start of the school holidays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: It's breast cancer awareness month - why appropriate cover is essential.

20 October 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate 

A fight for your life should not include a fight for your financial health. But long-term chronic conditions like cancer, have hidden costs that take financial toll on patients and makes saving for retirement much more challenging. Certified financial planner, Tsungai Masendeke explains why appropriate cover is essential. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

19 October 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State



Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections? 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: Initiative hopes to empower women in tourism

19 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Dr Nirmala  Reddy | Strategy Specialist: Entreprise & Supplier Development, Nedbank

Nedbank, and South African Tourism, has launched an innovative empowerment initiative to promote black women-owned businesses in tourism. Twenty-five women in each province - 225 in total - will be selected for enterprise development training to ensure that women are the catalyst for transformative economic growth and job creation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: What are the conditions of medical parol?

18 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Professor Lukas  Muntingh |  at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape


Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla. According to Prof Lukas Muntingh whether he is allowed to be out in public depends on what his parole conditions say.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi Violence: Gauteng taxi associations warring over routes

18 October 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Four taxis were torched and six others damaged during clashes between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). They are allegedly fighting over routes. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday met with representatives of the warring taxi associations, included in the meeting was Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA [National Taxi Alliance].  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

