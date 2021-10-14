Health: AI Solution Designed For Breast Cancer Identification

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal



A new variant purported to be an offshoot of the Delta variant has been noted by the UK Health Security Agency to be expanding in England. The agency's report states that in the week of 27th September – the last week for which complete sequencing data was available – AY.4.2 accounted for about 6% of sequenced coronavirus cases and was “on an increasing trajectory”. With the anticipation of new UK tourist's arrival in SA should this be a case of concern.

