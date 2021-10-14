Loadshedding comes to an end but could implemented again at short notice

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom
In a statement release last night, Eskom confirmed that it will be suspended from 05:00 am this morning. Adding that despite having conducted some repairs to generating units and continuing with the maintenance programme, there are still significant risks to some generating units, which would force it to implement loadshedding at short notice should any further generation capacity be loss.
Guest: Khalid Mohidin | Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
South Africa's next match is their T20 World Cup opener against Australia this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium. The Proteas, amongst others, are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies. Match time will be at midday.
Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst
Ten days to the local government elections the leading party seemingly has kicked their electioneering into high gear. In addition to party leader Cyril Ramaphosa stopping in Mamre, near Atlantis, on the far outskirts of the city. Plenty of other notable party members have been making face with the public. But with days leading up to voting day is it just too late?
Guest: Elsa Van Duuren | Rheumatologist
Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints due to inflammation. It may be hard to exercise with arthritis, staying as active as possible has actually been shown to reduce pain and improve symptoms.
Guest: Joanne Harding | Director at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)
What strategies do local development agency (LDA) partners use in tackling gender inequality and gender-based violence (GBV) in rural communities.? A study commissioned by the Social Change Assistance Trust aimed to identify and understand the strategic approaches of local LDAs in dealing with the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in rural areas. Joanne Harding director at the Social Change Assistance Trust will unpack some of the findings.
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
A new variant purported to be an offshoot of the Delta variant has been noted by the UK Health Security Agency to be expanding in England. The agency's report states that in the week of 27th September – the last week for which complete sequencing data was available – AY.4.2 accounted for about 6% of sequenced coronavirus cases and was “on an increasing trajectory”. With the anticipation of new UK tourist's arrival in SA should this be a case of concern.
Guest: Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe | Director and researcher at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI)
Recent study published in The Lancet medical journal found that women living with HIV made up an estimated 63.4% of new cervical cancer cases in South Africa in 2018 – a dramatically higher percentage than the global level of around 6%. The study also found that women living with HIV on average have a sixfold higher risk of developing cervical cancer than women who are not living with HIV.
Guest: Janet Love | Vice Chairperson at IEC
The Electoral Commission (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) are working with major social media platforms, Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, to fight the spread of disinformation surrounding the municipal elections.
Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town
The Department of Health will open the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 today, 20 October. Increasing the vaccination drive to include those aged 12 and older will add another six million people to the programme, and the department is hoping to vaccinate at least half of them by the start of the school holidays.
Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate
A fight for your life should not include a fight for your financial health. But long-term chronic conditions like cancer, have hidden costs that take financial toll on patients and makes saving for retirement much more challenging. Certified financial planner, Tsungai Masendeke explains why appropriate cover is essential.
Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State
Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections?