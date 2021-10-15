Fitness with Liezel V: Lost & Found in translation: Codebreaking Runners Lingo

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We have hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions- John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuusen talks about his childhood, political career and the recent discussion he had with Gare... 24 October 2021 9:46 AM
Things to do when changing jobs to guard your financial security Certified financial planner Paul Roelefse says you need to keep your retirement fund intact. 24 October 2021 8:47 AM
Understanding the benefits of Ozone therapy Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Salvagente founder Chris Porter about Ozone therapy about what it is. 24 October 2021 8:12 AM
View all Local
Herman Mashaba adamant 'ActionSA never made a mistake' Nickolaus Bauer speaks to ActionSA president Herman Mashaba following the Electoral Courts' dismissal of their ballot paper challe... 23 October 2021 7:45 AM
Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze weighs in on the different reports by the Public Protector's office regarding service deliv... 22 October 2021 4:37 PM
ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage. 22 October 2021 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nandos posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
View all Sport
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
When do jokes move from being funny to being offensive in stand-up comedy? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the controversial stand-up comedy show by Dave Chappelle. 22 October 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
View all Entertainment
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all World
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
View all Africa
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel V: Lost & Found in translation: Codebreaking Runners Lingo

Fitness with Liezel V: Lost & Found in translation: Codebreaking Runners Lingo

15 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Has the language of Runners left you confused? Are there terms you often don't understand, and really want clarity on such as FARTLEK, RUNFIE ; HITTING THE WALL and PB.  
Tune in to our resident fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Runners lingo and must-know terms.
Find the very best in fitness insider knowledge and tips, with Liezel now!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

T20 World Cup Opener: South Africa vs Australia

22 October 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Khalid  Mohidin  | Editor  at Cricket Fanatics Magazine



South Africa's next match is their T20 World Cup opener against Australia this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium. The Proteas, amongst others, are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies. Match time will be at midday. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC electioning kicks into high gear - is it too late?

22 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

Ten days to the local government elections the leading party seemingly has kicked their electioneering into high gear. In addition to party leader Cyril Ramaphosa stopping in Mamre, near Atlantis, on the far outskirts of the city. Plenty of other notable party members have been making face with the public. But with days leading up to voting day is it just too late?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Exercise can help improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms

22 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Elsa Van Duuren | Rheumatologist

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints due to inflammation. It may be hard to exercise with arthritis, staying as active as possible has actually been shown to reduce pain and improve symptoms. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking Rural Community Organisations’ Strategic Approaches to Addressing GBV

21 October 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Joanne  Harding  | Director  at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)

What strategies do local development agency (LDA) partners use in tackling gender inequality and gender-based violence (GBV) in rural communities.? A study commissioned by the Social Change Assistance Trust aimed to identify and understand the strategic approaches of local LDAs in dealing with the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in rural areas. Joanne Harding director at the Social Change Assistance Trust will unpack some of the findings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the UK's genome detection of an offshoot of the Delta variant a concern to SA?

21 October 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

A new variant purported to be an offshoot of the Delta variant has been noted by the UK Health Security Agency to be expanding in England. The agency's report states that in the week of 27th September – the last week for which complete sequencing data was available – AY.4.2 accounted for about 6% of sequenced coronavirus cases and was “on an increasing trajectory”. With the anticipation of new UK tourist's arrival in SA should this be a case of concern.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: HIV and cervical cancer

21 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe | Director and researcher  at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI)

Recent study published in The Lancet medical journal found that women living with HIV made up an estimated 63.4% of new cervical cancer cases in South Africa in 2018 – a dramatically higher percentage than the global level of around 6%. The study also found that women living with HIV on average have a sixfold higher risk of developing cervical cancer than women who are not living with HIV.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IEC with leading social media platforms will combat disinformation around the elections

20 October 2021 6:20 AM

Guest: Janet Love | Vice Chairperson  at IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) are working with major social media platforms, Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, to fight the spread of disinformation surrounding the municipal elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teen Covid-19 vaccination roll out begins today

20 October 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail  Bekker  | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town

The Department of Health will open the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 today, 20 October. Increasing the vaccination drive to include those aged 12 and older will add another six million people to the programme, and the department is hoping to vaccinate at least half of them by the start of the school holidays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: It's breast cancer awareness month - why appropriate cover is essential.

20 October 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate 

A fight for your life should not include a fight for your financial health. But long-term chronic conditions like cancer, have hidden costs that take financial toll on patients and makes saving for retirement much more challenging. Certified financial planner, Tsungai Masendeke explains why appropriate cover is essential. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

19 October 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State



Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections? 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We have hit a new low if we police people's facial expressions- John Steenhuisen

Local Politics

Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident

Lifestyle

Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9pm tonight till Monday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC to investigate claims of candidate list tampering in KZN - Mabuza

24 October 2021 4:24 PM

Namibia halts use of Sputnik jabs after Sahpra HIV fears

24 October 2021 3:14 PM

Seven dead, five wounded in Kagiso shooting

24 October 2021 2:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA