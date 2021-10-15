Miss SA 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
CAF sporting rights issue
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Christopher Bongo
Mpho Mmutloane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom power cuts to start at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after their units tripp... 25 October 2021 5:57 PM
Attacks on trucks: 'People upset about service delivery and foreign drivers' Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly gives an update on the situation on the N4 next to the Kanyamazane in Nelspruit. 25 October 2021 5:17 PM
City Power technicians on high alert after inclement weather warning The utility says during thunderstorms trees get uprooted, falling on power lines and disrupting power supply. 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
View all Local
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
Find out who is your ward candidate with My Candidate tool Azania Mosaka speaks to Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz about how the tool works and why they developed it. 25 October 2021 3:38 PM
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journa... 25 October 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
View all Sport
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
Mom listening to dead son's heart transplanted in new person, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:20 AM
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all World
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Miss SA 2021

Miss SA 2021

15 October 2021 6:00 AM

Guest: Anele Mdoda

Miss South Africa 2021 will be the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. It will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

SAMA calls for booster shots for healthcare workers.

25 October 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

Since South Africa has a good supply of COVID-19 vaccines, The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says that booster shots for frontline healthcare workers should be made available immediately. Africa speaks to SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Gauteng prepared for the local government election?

25 October 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Thabo  Masemola  | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Africa speaks to Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer Thabo Masemola on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Putting your tax refund towards your mortgage

25 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director  at MortgageMe

Getting money back from SARS is always great. If you are a homeowner, you should consider investing to invest any tax refund in your home and leverage further savings. Africa speaks to Andrea Tucker, director at MortageMe, on the benefits of using putting your tax returns back into your home. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boot Bad Health with this Bootcamp

25 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on an exciting BootCamp festival that's great for more than just cyclists, runners, and fitness pro's.

Tune in to hear more about Mbote Mtimkulu (a.k.a Coach Boda) and the nextlevel BootCamp festival you too can attend!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

T20 World Cup Opener: South Africa vs Australia

22 October 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Khalid  Mohidin  | Editor  at Cricket Fanatics Magazine



South Africa's next match is their T20 World Cup opener against Australia this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium. The Proteas, amongst others, are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies. Match time will be at midday. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC electioning kicks into high gear - is it too late?

22 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

Ten days to the local government elections the leading party seemingly has kicked their electioneering into high gear. In addition to party leader Cyril Ramaphosa stopping in Mamre, near Atlantis, on the far outskirts of the city. Plenty of other notable party members have been making face with the public. But with days leading up to voting day is it just too late?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Exercise can help improve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms

22 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Elsa Van Duuren | Rheumatologist

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints due to inflammation. It may be hard to exercise with arthritis, staying as active as possible has actually been shown to reduce pain and improve symptoms. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unpacking Rural Community Organisations’ Strategic Approaches to Addressing GBV

21 October 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Joanne  Harding  | Director  at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)

What strategies do local development agency (LDA) partners use in tackling gender inequality and gender-based violence (GBV) in rural communities.? A study commissioned by the Social Change Assistance Trust aimed to identify and understand the strategic approaches of local LDAs in dealing with the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in rural areas. Joanne Harding director at the Social Change Assistance Trust will unpack some of the findings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the UK's genome detection of an offshoot of the Delta variant a concern to SA?

21 October 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

A new variant purported to be an offshoot of the Delta variant has been noted by the UK Health Security Agency to be expanding in England. The agency's report states that in the week of 27th September – the last week for which complete sequencing data was available – AY.4.2 accounted for about 6% of sequenced coronavirus cases and was “on an increasing trajectory”. With the anticipation of new UK tourist's arrival in SA should this be a case of concern.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: HIV and cervical cancer

21 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe | Director and researcher  at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI)

Recent study published in The Lancet medical journal found that women living with HIV made up an estimated 63.4% of new cervical cancer cases in South Africa in 2018 – a dramatically higher percentage than the global level of around 6%. The study also found that women living with HIV on average have a sixfold higher risk of developing cervical cancer than women who are not living with HIV.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines

Business

Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines

Business

'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Aspen launches anaesthetics production line

25 October 2021 9:02 PM

AfriForum: Mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder still out there

25 October 2021 8:24 PM

Phaahla: We need to improve community-based care for mental health services

25 October 2021 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA