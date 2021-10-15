2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race.
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Since South Africa has a good supply of COVID-19 vaccines, The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says that booster shots for frontline healthcare workers should be made available immediately. Africa speaks to SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee
Guest: Thabo Masemola | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Africa speaks to Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer Thabo Masemola on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.
Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director at MortgageMe
Getting money back from SARS is always great. If you are a homeowner, you should consider investing to invest any tax refund in your home and leverage further savings. Africa speaks to Andrea Tucker, director at MortageMe, on the benefits of using putting your tax returns back into your home.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on an exciting BootCamp festival that's great for more than just cyclists, runners, and fitness pro's.
Tune in to hear more about Mbote Mtimkulu (a.k.a Coach Boda) and the nextlevel BootCamp festival you too can attend!
Guest: Khalid Mohidin | Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
South Africa's next match is their T20 World Cup opener against Australia this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium. The Proteas, amongst others, are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies. Match time will be at midday.
Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst
Ten days to the local government elections the leading party seemingly has kicked their electioneering into high gear. In addition to party leader Cyril Ramaphosa stopping in Mamre, near Atlantis, on the far outskirts of the city. Plenty of other notable party members have been making face with the public. But with days leading up to voting day is it just too late?
Guest: Elsa Van Duuren | Rheumatologist
Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints due to inflammation. It may be hard to exercise with arthritis, staying as active as possible has actually been shown to reduce pain and improve symptoms.
Guest: Joanne Harding | Director at Social Change Assistance Trust (SCAT)
What strategies do local development agency (LDA) partners use in tackling gender inequality and gender-based violence (GBV) in rural communities.? A study commissioned by the Social Change Assistance Trust aimed to identify and understand the strategic approaches of local LDAs in dealing with the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in rural areas. Joanne Harding director at the Social Change Assistance Trust will unpack some of the findings.
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
A new variant purported to be an offshoot of the Delta variant has been noted by the UK Health Security Agency to be expanding in England. The agency's report states that in the week of 27th September – the last week for which complete sequencing data was available – AY.4.2 accounted for about 6% of sequenced coronavirus cases and was “on an increasing trajectory”. With the anticipation of new UK tourist's arrival in SA should this be a case of concern.
Guest: Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe | Director and researcher at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI)
Recent study published in The Lancet medical journal found that women living with HIV made up an estimated 63.4% of new cervical cancer cases in South Africa in 2018 – a dramatically higher percentage than the global level of around 6%. The study also found that women living with HIV on average have a sixfold higher risk of developing cervical cancer than women who are not living with HIV.