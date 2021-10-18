Explainer: What are the conditions of medical parol?

Guest: Professor Lukas Muntingh | at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape
Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla. According to Prof Lukas Muntingh whether he is allowed to be out in public depends on what his parole conditions say.
Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State
Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections?
Guest: Dr Nirmala Reddy | Strategy Specialist: Entreprise & Supplier Development, Nedbank
Nedbank, and South African Tourism, has launched an innovative empowerment initiative to promote black women-owned businesses in tourism. Twenty-five women in each province - 225 in total - will be selected for enterprise development training to ensure that women are the catalyst for transformative economic growth and job creation.
Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Four taxis were torched and six others damaged during clashes between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). They are allegedly fighting over routes. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday met with representatives of the warring taxi associations, included in the meeting was Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA [National Taxi Alliance].
Guest: Erwin Rode | Property economist and CEO at Rode & Associates
According to the latest issue of Rode’s Report the property market has continued to recover during the third quarter of 2021. This was indicated by the further increase in listed property prices, boosted by higher global economic growth and better-than-expected company results.
Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race.
Guest: Anele Mdoda
Miss South Africa 2021 will be the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. It will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.
Guest: Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze | Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citzenship at Human Science Research Council
In her previous deliberations on local government coalitions, Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze has described them as having "proven to be volatile and unstable, most notably in Nelson Mandela Bay." But just how can we make them work, in a manner that doesn't dissolve in disputes at the price of service delivery to citizens. Better yet could they work on a national government level?
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior Politics Journalists at Eye Witness News
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Has the language of Runners left you confused? Are there terms you often don't understand, and really want clarity on such as FARTLEK, RUNFIE ; HITTING THE WALL and PB.
Tune in to our resident fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Runners lingo and must-know terms.
Find the very best in fitness insider knowledge and tips, with Liezel now!