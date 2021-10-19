What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of of terminal buildings will be re-opened. 19 October 2021 6:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matt... 19 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete explains why citizen... 19 October 2021 11:45 AM
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State. 19 October 2021 8:31 AM
I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents. 19 October 2021 7:35 AM
View all Politics
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win. 19 October 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2021 8:11 AM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

What impact will the spate of political killings have on the LGE?

19 October 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Professor Sethugelo Matebesi | Political analyst at University of Free State



Over the course of the run up to the local government elections there are increasing numbers of political killings particularly in In KwaZulu Natal. EFF ward councillor candidate, Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend. In the eThekwini Municipality ward 101 candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, was gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban on Friday. What impact will these spate of political killings have on the elections? 

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Travel&Tourism: Initiative hopes to empower women in tourism

19 October 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Dr Nirmala  Reddy | Strategy Specialist: Entreprise & Supplier Development, Nedbank

Nedbank, and South African Tourism, has launched an innovative empowerment initiative to promote black women-owned businesses in tourism. Twenty-five women in each province - 225 in total - will be selected for enterprise development training to ensure that women are the catalyst for transformative economic growth and job creation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: What are the conditions of medical parol?

18 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Professor Lukas  Muntingh |  at Africa Criminal Justice Reform at the Dullah Omar Institute University of the Western Cape


Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban. The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla. According to Prof Lukas Muntingh whether he is allowed to be out in public depends on what his parole conditions say.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi Violence: Gauteng taxi associations warring over routes

18 October 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Theo Malele | Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)

Four taxis were torched and six others damaged during clashes between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe). They are allegedly fighting over routes. Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Sunday met with representatives of the warring taxi associations, included in the meeting was Santaco [SA National Taxi Council] and the NTA [National Taxi Alliance].  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: SA's property market for the most part is recovery

18 October 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Erwin Rode | Property economist and CEO at Rode & Associates

According to the latest issue of Rode’s Report the property market has continued to recover during the third quarter of 2021. This was indicated by the further increase in listed property prices, boosted by higher global economic growth and better-than-expected company results.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

15 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Renee Jordaan | Race Director at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Ushering out on the streets and mountains trials of the Mother City this weekend is the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It will be the first major marathon to be hosted in the country for 2021 and the event is expected to receive over 9,000 marathon runners and 1,000 trail runners this coming weekend. Renee Jordaan, race director, speaks more on preparations that are in place for the race. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Miss SA 2021

15 October 2021 6:00 AM

Guest: Anele Mdoda

Miss South Africa 2021 will be the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant. It will be held on 16 October 2021 at the Grand West Arena, Cape Town. Shudufhadzo Musida of Limpopo will crown her successor at the end of the event.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there a recipe for successful future coalition government?

15 October 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citzenship at Human Science Research Council

In her previous deliberations on local government coalitions, Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze has described them as having "proven to be volatile and unstable, most notably in Nelson Mandela Bay." But just how can we make them work, in a manner that doesn't dissolve in disputes at the price of service delivery to citizens. Better yet could they work on a national government level?  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ministers held hostage by frustrated military veterans - What happened?

15 October 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior Politics Journalists at Eye Witness News

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Lost & Found in translation: Codebreaking Runners Lingo

15 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Has the language of Runners left you confused? Are there terms you often don't understand, and really want clarity on such as FARTLEK, RUNFIE ; HITTING THE WALL and PB.  
Tune in to our resident fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Runners lingo and must-know terms.
Find the very best in fitness insider knowledge and tips, with Liezel now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'

Local

Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert

Local

My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

‘Stop hiding!’ DA calls on Gordhan to deal with problems at Transnet

19 October 2021 7:11 PM

Winde, Fritz meet with WC top cop Patekile to tackle gang violence

19 October 2021 6:59 PM

The Class of 2021: Matrics began practical exams on Tuesday

19 October 2021 6:47 PM

