Teen Covid-19 vaccination roll out begins today

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town
The Department of Health will open the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 against Covid-19 today, 20 October. Increasing the vaccination drive to include those aged 12 and older will add another six million people to the programme, and the department is hoping to vaccinate at least half of them by the start of the school holidays.
Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist at Kick Off Magazine
At the MTN 8 final - Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, The Premier Soccer League has announced 2000 “fully vaccinated” fans will be at the stadium for the final. Kick-off begins at 6 pm.
Guest: Lukhanyo Calata | Son of Ford Calata, one of the Cradock four
Justice Minister Ronald Lamold has announced the reopening of the inquests into the deaths of Neil Aggett and Hoosen Haffejee as well as Ernest Dipale and Bayempini Mzizi. And special team of investigators and state prosecutors will be tasked with exclusively looking into murders committed by apartheid security police.
Guest: Ntombifuthi Masinga | Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer at IEC
Africa Melane speaks to Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer Ntombfuthi Masinga on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
October was Mental Health Awareness Month, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is continuing to prioritize health with a discussion on the benefits of Lifestyle Psychiatry.
Tune in for insights on Mental Health, details on a beneficial free event you can join in on from home, as well as tips to improve your overall wellness.
Guest: Thomas Garner | Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Eskom has announced that it is jumping to Stage 4 load shedding at noon on Wednesday, and this will continue until 05:00 on Friday. Stage 2 load shedding will then be in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, as announced by the utility earlier in the week. Where are we on the roadmap towards IPPs easing our dependence on Eskom?
Guest: Michael Hendrikse | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
Africa Melane speaks to Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrikse on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election
Guest: Dr Justin du Toit | Clinical Haematologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre
Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the blood, is a lesser known cancer, but it does affect a significant number of people in South Africa. Aside from HIV, Multiple Myeloma is one of the most frequently seen malignancies of the blood. It can also take a while to diagnose due to it mostly affecting people upwards of fifty, with vague symptoms that can be easily ascribed to age – like tiredness and pain.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
All the care you put into training and wellness, needs to also be focused on your largest organ, for true great health. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is discussing being more proactive and caring to your skin - especially your hands!
Tune in to hear more about how your fitness training affects your hands, and what to do differently, for improved skincare health - including Liezel's quality tried & tested product review of the week!
Guest: Prof Andre Odendaal | Co-author of Pitch Battles, Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape
Cricket South Africa’s instructed all members of the Proteas squad to take a knee before the start of the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies as an anti-racism gesture. Quinton de Kock withdrew from the Proteas team against the West Indies due to board directive. Does his statute, being a representative of South Africa as a member of a national team, not oblige or hold him to a higher responsibility to take the knee?
Guest: Dr Reginah Mhaule | Deputy Minister of Basic Education
The Matric Class of 2021 is expected to write its first National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination. October 27 marks the start of the matric exams, which will conclude on December 7. Approximately 735 677 full-time and 162 109 part-time candidates are expected to sit for the examinations this year. Dr Reginah Mhaule, deputy minister for the department of Basic Education discusses its readiness plans.