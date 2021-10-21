Health: HIV and cervical cancer

Streaming issues? Report here
The Jukebox
Latest Local
Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. 30 October 2021 9:27 AM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati Refiloe Mpakanyane chats Proactive Health Solutions CEO on the importance of breast cancer awareness. 30 October 2021 8:08 AM
View all Local
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not... 29 October 2021 1:17 PM
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections' Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline. 29 October 2021 10:45 AM
View all Politics
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
View all Sport
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
View all World
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health: HIV and cervical cancer

Health: HIV and cervical cancer

21 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Dr Sinead Delany-Moretlwe | Director and researcher  at Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI)

Recent study published in The Lancet medical journal found that women living with HIV made up an estimated 63.4% of new cervical cancer cases in South Africa in 2018 – a dramatically higher percentage than the global level of around 6%. The study also found that women living with HIV on average have a sixfold higher risk of developing cervical cancer than women who are not living with HIV.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

MTN 8 Final: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

29 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine
At the MTN 8 final - Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, The Premier Soccer League has announced 2000 “fully vaccinated” fans will be at the stadium for the final. Kick-off begins at 6 pm. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A team of investigators and state prosecutors dedicated to prosecuting TRC cold cases

29 October 2021 5:31 AM

Guest:  Lukhanyo Calata | Son of Ford Calata, one of the Cradock four

Justice Minister Ronald Lamold has announced the reopening of the inquests into the deaths of Neil Aggett and Hoosen Haffejee as well as Ernest Dipale and Bayempini Mzizi. And special team of investigators and state prosecutors will be tasked with exclusively looking into murders committed by apartheid security police. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Kwa-Zulu Natal prepared for the local government election?

29 October 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Ntombifuthi Masinga | Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer  at IEC
Africa Melane speaks to Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer Ntombfuthi Masinga on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Health & Fitness: Lifestyle Psychiatry, Mental Health, and physical wellness

29 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

October was Mental Health Awareness Month, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is continuing to prioritize health with a discussion on the benefits of Lifestyle Psychiatry.
Tune in for insights on Mental Health, details on a beneficial free event you can join in on from home, as well as tips to improve your overall wellness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How long before we can expect IPPs to come to our rescue?

28 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Thomas Garner | Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Eskom has announced that it is jumping to Stage 4 load shedding at noon on Wednesday, and this will continue until 05:00 on Friday. Stage 2 load shedding will then be in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, as announced by the utility earlier in the week. Where are we on the roadmap towards IPPs easing our dependence on Eskom? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Western Cape prepared for the local government election?

28 October 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrikse  | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC

Africa Melane speaks to Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrikse on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Multiple Myeloma Awareness

28 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Justin  du Toit | Clinical Haematologist at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre
Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the blood, is a lesser known cancer, but it does affect a significant number of people in South Africa. Aside from HIV, Multiple Myeloma is one of the most frequently seen malignancies of the blood. It can also take a while to diagnose due to it mostly affecting people upwards of fifty, with vague symptoms that can be easily ascribed to age – like tiredness and pain. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Hands, Health and Skincare Happiness - How to treat your hands better, in and out of training!

28 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

All the care you put into training and wellness, needs to also be focused on your largest organ, for true great health. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is discussing being more proactive and caring to your skin - especially your hands!
Tune in to hear more about how your fitness training affects your hands, and what to do differently, for improved skincare health - including Liezel's quality tried & tested product review of the week!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Representing South Africa, why not take the knee?

27 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Prof Andre Odendaal | Co-author of Pitch Battles,  Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies  at University of the Western Cape
Cricket South Africa’s instructed all members of the Proteas squad to take a knee before the start of the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies as an anti-racism gesture. Quinton de Kock withdrew from the Proteas team against the West Indies due to board directive. Does his statute, being a representative of South Africa as a member of a national team, not oblige or hold him to a higher responsibility to take the knee? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams

27 October 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Reginah  Mhaule | Deputy Minister of Basic Education

The Matric Class of 2021 is expected to write its first National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.  October 27 marks the start of the matric exams, which will conclude on December 7. Approximately 735 677 full-time and 162 109 part-time candidates are expected to sit for the examinations this year. Dr Reginah Mhaule, deputy minister for the  department of Basic Education discusses its readiness plans.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?

Lifestyle

Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes

Local Politics

Moerane: JHB could be free from stages 1, 2 load shedding within 1 week

30 October 2021 5:30 PM

Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup protests: medics ab-mz/it

30 October 2021 4:46 PM

Proteas secure second win at the T20 Cricket World Cup

30 October 2021 3:56 PM

