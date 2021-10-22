ANC electioning kicks into high gear - is it too late?

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst
Ten days to the local government elections the leading party seemingly has kicked their electioneering into high gear. In addition to party leader Cyril Ramaphosa stopping in Mamre, near Atlantis, on the far outskirts of the city. Plenty of other notable party members have been making face with the public. But with days leading up to voting day is it just too late?
Guest: Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa's youth engagement in the political process has seen a gradual decline leading to and following the dawn of our democracy. For the 2004 elections, just over 9 million of those aged 18-35 representing a total 44% of registered voters in that year. Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze, looks at factors that contribute youth demotivation to vote and reasons what may encourage voting.
Guest: Sheilan Clarke| Communications Officer at My Vote Counts
Guest: Rev Michael Weeder
He joins us on the line to speak about why it’s important to vote.
Guest: Arnold Maritz| Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs
More and more homes in Cape Town are hitting the 60-year-old mark which makes them heritage buildings. And being such, current legislation requires homeowners to get permission to do renovations even if the buildings have no historical significance. Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs speaks about things to consider when buying an older home.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has experienced some of the worlds harshest adventure conditions, so she has much to discuss about Erica Terblanche's incredible running experiences, and Erica's new book.
Tune in to hear more about Erica Terblanche, her book titled"RUN - For the love of life", and maybe even how our Liezel identifies with the experiences of a fellow racer.
Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist at Kick Off Magazine
At the MTN 8 final - Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, The Premier Soccer League has announced 2000 “fully vaccinated” fans will be at the stadium for the final. Kick-off begins at 6 pm.
Guest: Lukhanyo Calata | Son of Ford Calata, one of the Cradock four
Justice Minister Ronald Lamold has announced the reopening of the inquests into the deaths of Neil Aggett and Hoosen Haffejee as well as Ernest Dipale and Bayempini Mzizi. And special team of investigators and state prosecutors will be tasked with exclusively looking into murders committed by apartheid security police.
Guest: Ntombifuthi Masinga | Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer at IEC
Africa Melane speaks to Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer Ntombfuthi Masinga on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
October was Mental Health Awareness Month, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is continuing to prioritize health with a discussion on the benefits of Lifestyle Psychiatry.
Tune in for insights on Mental Health, details on a beneficial free event you can join in on from home, as well as tips to improve your overall wellness.
Guest: Thomas Garner | Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Eskom has announced that it is jumping to Stage 4 load shedding at noon on Wednesday, and this will continue until 05:00 on Friday. Stage 2 load shedding will then be in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, as announced by the utility earlier in the week. Where are we on the roadmap towards IPPs easing our dependence on Eskom?