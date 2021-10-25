Property Feature: Putting your tax refund towards your mortgage

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director at MortgageMe
Getting money back from SARS is always great. If you are a homeowner, you should consider investing to invest any tax refund in your home and leverage further savings. Africa speaks to Andrea Tucker, director at MortageMe, on the benefits of using putting your tax returns back into your home.
Guest: Lungile Mashele, Energy Economist
Load shedding continues, and despite City Power saying Joburg will be spared from Stage 1 and 2, they have now said they will work with Eskom and implement load shedding. This begs the question, what will it take for a city actually stop relying on Eskom for power in a safe manner? Africa speaks to energy expert, Lungile Mashele to unpack this.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Former president Jacob Zuma will not attend Tuesday’s court sitting where the Pietermaritzburg high court will hand down judgment on whether advocate Billy Downer SC should be from the former president’s corruption case. Africa speaks to Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, on the case.
Guest: Alison Foat | Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva
Africa speaks to Alison Foat, Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva, on how 5 towns have merged under one tourism umbrella and the newly created Cap Classique route.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, talk about a new fitness programme called Walk Yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine.
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Since South Africa has a good supply of COVID-19 vaccines, The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says that booster shots for frontline healthcare workers should be made available immediately. Africa speaks to SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee
Guest: Thabo Masemola | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Africa speaks to Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer Thabo Masemola on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on an exciting BootCamp festival that's great for more than just cyclists, runners, and fitness pro's.
Tune in to hear more about Mbote Mtimkulu (a.k.a Coach Boda) and the nextlevel BootCamp festival you too can attend!
Guest: Khalid Mohidin | Editor at Cricket Fanatics Magazine
South Africa's next match is their T20 World Cup opener against Australia this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium. The Proteas, amongst others, are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies. Match time will be at midday.
Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst
Ten days to the local government elections the leading party seemingly has kicked their electioneering into high gear. In addition to party leader Cyril Ramaphosa stopping in Mamre, near Atlantis, on the far outskirts of the city. Plenty of other notable party members have been making face with the public. But with days leading up to voting day is it just too late?