Property Feature: Putting your tax refund towards your mortgage

Guest: Lungile Mashele, Energy Economist



Load shedding continues, and despite City Power saying Joburg will be spared from Stage 1 and 2, they have now said they will work with Eskom and implement load shedding. This begs the question, what will it take for a city actually stop relying on Eskom for power in a safe manner? Africa speaks to energy expert, Lungile Mashele to unpack this.

