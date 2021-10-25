Property Feature: Putting your tax refund towards your mortgage

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - personal share portfolios using your retirement funds.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief John Perlman speaks to Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer Ngqibo Sakhela about an interim interdict to stay the Public Protector's remedial a... 26 October 2021 5:50 PM
Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and sola... 26 October 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson. 26 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Property Feature: Putting your tax refund towards your mortgage

Property Feature: Putting your tax refund towards your mortgage

25 October 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director  at MortgageMe

Getting money back from SARS is always great. If you are a homeowner, you should consider investing to invest any tax refund in your home and leverage further savings. Africa speaks to Andrea Tucker, director at MortageMe, on the benefits of using putting your tax returns back into your home. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

What will take for a city to stop relying on Eskom for power?

26 October 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Lungile Mashele, Energy Economist

Load shedding continues, and despite City Power saying Joburg will be spared from Stage 1 and 2, they have now said they will work with Eskom and implement load shedding. This begs the question, what will it take for a city actually stop relying on Eskom for power in a safe manner? Africa speaks to energy expert, Lungile Mashele to unpack this. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma Case: Court to pass judgment on Billy Downer matter

26 October 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Former president Jacob Zuma will not attend Tuesday’s court sitting where the Pietermaritzburg high court will hand down judgment on whether advocate Billy Downer SC should be from the former president’s corruption case. Africa speaks to Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, on the case.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: New Cap Classique route

26 October 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Alison Foat | Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva

Africa speaks to Alison Foat, Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva, on how 5 towns have merged under one tourism umbrella and the newly created Cap Classique route.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FITNESS with Liezel: Walk yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine

26 October 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent  at Talk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, talk about a new fitness programme called Walk Yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAMA calls for booster shots for healthcare workers.

25 October 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

Since South Africa has a good supply of COVID-19 vaccines, The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says that booster shots for frontline healthcare workers should be made available immediately. Africa speaks to SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Gauteng prepared for the local government election?

25 October 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Thabo  Masemola  | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Africa speaks to Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer Thabo Masemola on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boot Bad Health with this Bootcamp

25 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a lead on an exciting BootCamp festival that's great for more than just cyclists, runners, and fitness pro's.

Tune in to hear more about Mbote Mtimkulu (a.k.a Coach Boda) and the nextlevel BootCamp festival you too can attend!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

T20 World Cup Opener: South Africa vs Australia

22 October 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Khalid  Mohidin  | Editor  at Cricket Fanatics Magazine



South Africa's next match is their T20 World Cup opener against Australia this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first game of the Super 12 stage at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium. The Proteas, amongst others, are grouped with England, Australia and the West Indies. Match time will be at midday. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC electioning kicks into high gear - is it too late?

22 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

Ten days to the local government elections the leading party seemingly has kicked their electioneering into high gear. In addition to party leader Cyril Ramaphosa stopping in Mamre, near Atlantis, on the far outskirts of the city. Plenty of other notable party members have been making face with the public. But with days leading up to voting day is it just too late?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief

Local

City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders

Local

PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

Sport

EWN Highlights

R350 grant recipients call for govt to make it permanent: ‘It’s a lifeline’

26 October 2021 7:14 PM

Mabuyane granted interim interdict against PP report accusing him of corruption

26 October 2021 5:49 PM

Zuma to appeal court ruling retaining prosecutor Downer in corruption trial

26 October 2021 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA