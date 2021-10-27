Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams

Guest: Dr Reginah Mhaule | Deputy Minister of Basic Education
The Matric Class of 2021 is expected to write its first National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination. October 27 marks the start of the matric exams, which will conclude on December 7. Approximately 735 677 full-time and 162 109 part-time candidates are expected to sit for the examinations this year. Dr Reginah Mhaule, deputy minister for the department of Basic Education discusses its readiness plans.
Guest: Prof Andre Odendaal | Co-author of Pitch Battles, Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape
Cricket South Africa’s instructed all members of the Proteas squad to take a knee before the start of the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies as an anti-racism gesture. Quinton de Kock withdrew from the Proteas team against the West Indies due to board directive. Does his statute, being a representative of South Africa as a member of a national team, not oblige or hold him to a higher responsibility to take the knee?
Guest: George Herman | Chief Investment Officer at Citadel
In his Op-ed in BizCommunity, George Herman, Citadel director and chief investment officer take a look at how global economic cycles, commodity prices and interest rates have had a favourable impact on the South African economy, despite certain negative repercussions resulting from the pandemic. A spurt in domestic consumer demand and a restrained inflation increase are further factors resulting in a record year for the country from a macro-economic perspective.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If toning up is on your mind, listen to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, breaking down some top tips to train better for that summer body.
Guest: Lungile Mashele, Energy Economist
Load shedding continues, and despite City Power saying Joburg will be spared from Stage 1 and 2, they have now said they will work with Eskom and implement load shedding. This begs the question, what will it take for a city actually stop relying on Eskom for power in a safe manner? Africa speaks to energy expert, Lungile Mashele to unpack this.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Former president Jacob Zuma will not attend Tuesday’s court sitting where the Pietermaritzburg high court will hand down judgment on whether advocate Billy Downer SC should be from the former president’s corruption case. Africa speaks to Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, on the case.
Guest: Alison Foat | Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva
Africa speaks to Alison Foat, Travel and Lifestyle writer at Cape Town Diva, on how 5 towns have merged under one tourism umbrella and the newly created Cap Classique route.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, talk about a new fitness programme called Walk Yourself Fit with Fairlady Magazine.
Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Since South Africa has a good supply of COVID-19 vaccines, The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says that booster shots for frontline healthcare workers should be made available immediately. Africa speaks to SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee
Guest: Thabo Masemola | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Africa speaks to Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer Thabo Masemola on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.