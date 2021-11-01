Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Mpumalanga Election coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Today at 15:16
EWN: Emfuleni Election coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Garden Route Election Coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:45
EWN: Kayelitsha Election Coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
EWN: North West Election Coverage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 16:10
The need for skilled leaders in local government
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Change Party has another party's name on the PR ballot
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesiba Molokomme, Founder of Change Party
Today at 16:46
EWN: Alexandra and Sandton
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 16:50
EWN: Ethekwini
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:20
Election Coverage: Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 17:24
EWN: Township vote in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 18:08
Local Elections: What happened at the polls today?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Today at 18:13
Analyses of the local elections
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tasneem Essop - Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (SWOP)
Today at 18:15
Transnet’s record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Portia Derby
Today at 18:27
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:39
Squid Game cryptocurrency rockets then plummets damp squib. What should you know about this
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: Facebook is rebranding itself as Meta.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY’s Strategy Consulting arm)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature - Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work by Greg Mills
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. 1 November 2021 2:50 PM
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipa... 1 November 2021 12:02 PM
Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi says those who were not registered for vaccination can do so at the pop-up sites and receive an SMS aft... 1 November 2021 12:00 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa casts his vote, promises to tackle electricity and water complaints Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise who was in Chiawelo where the president voted. 1 November 2021 12:58 PM
Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele Police Minister Bheki Cele says so far there are no reports from hotspots in the three provinces. 1 November 2021 10:50 AM
DA's CT mayoral candidate Hill-Lewis encouraged by voter turnout in Edgemead Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis cast his vote at the Edgemead Community Hall on Monday mor... 1 November 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 November 2021 8:23 AM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

1 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has experienced some of the worlds harshest adventure conditions, so she has much to discuss about Erica Terblanche's incredible running experiences, and Erica's new book.

Tune in to hear more about Erica Terblanche, her book titled"RUN - For the love of life", and maybe even how our Liezel identifies with the experiences of a fellow racer.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

#elections2021: Declining youth engagement in the political process

1 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa's youth engagement in the political process has seen a gradual decline leading to and following the dawn of our democracy. For the 2004 elections, just over 9 million of those aged 18-35 representing a total 44% of registered voters in that year. Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze, looks at factors that contribute youth demotivation to vote and reasons what may encourage voting.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Vote Counts on your vote and electoral accountability

1 November 2021 5:40 AM

Guest: Sheilan Clarke| Communications Officer at My Vote Counts

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"Freedom is something we should keep in our sights" - Rev Michael Weeder reasons on why your vote counts

1 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Rev Michael Weeder

He joins us on the line to speak about why it’s important to vote.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Buying heritage homes

1 November 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Arnold Maritz| Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs

More and more homes in Cape Town are hitting the 60-year-old mark which makes them heritage buildings. And being such, current legislation requires homeowners to get permission to do renovations even if the buildings have no historical significance. Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs speaks about things to consider when buying an older home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN 8 Final: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

29 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine
At the MTN 8 final - Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, The Premier Soccer League has announced 2000 “fully vaccinated” fans will be at the stadium for the final. Kick-off begins at 6 pm. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A team of investigators and state prosecutors dedicated to prosecuting TRC cold cases

29 October 2021 5:31 AM

Guest:  Lukhanyo Calata | Son of Ford Calata, one of the Cradock four

Justice Minister Ronald Lamold has announced the reopening of the inquests into the deaths of Neil Aggett and Hoosen Haffejee as well as Ernest Dipale and Bayempini Mzizi. And special team of investigators and state prosecutors will be tasked with exclusively looking into murders committed by apartheid security police. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Kwa-Zulu Natal prepared for the local government election?

29 October 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Ntombifuthi Masinga | Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer  at IEC
Africa Melane speaks to Kwa-Zulu Natal's Acting Provincial Electoral Officer Ntombfuthi Masinga on the province's preparedness for the upcoming local government election.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Health & Fitness: Lifestyle Psychiatry, Mental Health, and physical wellness

29 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

October was Mental Health Awareness Month, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is continuing to prioritize health with a discussion on the benefits of Lifestyle Psychiatry.
Tune in for insights on Mental Health, details on a beneficial free event you can join in on from home, as well as tips to improve your overall wellness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How long before we can expect IPPs to come to our rescue?

28 October 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Thomas Garner | Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers (IPP) Association
Eskom has announced that it is jumping to Stage 4 load shedding at noon on Wednesday, and this will continue until 05:00 on Friday. Stage 2 load shedding will then be in effect until 05:00 on Saturday, as announced by the utility earlier in the week. Where are we on the roadmap towards IPPs easing our dependence on Eskom? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa casts his vote, promises to tackle electricity and water complaints

Politics

Hotspots in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are calm - Bheki Cele

Politics Local

Gauteng Health pleased with COVID-19 vaccination at voting stations

Local

EWN Highlights

Stations in KZN are open and safe for voters - Cele

1 November 2021 2:37 PM

Mpumalanga first-time voter: ‘I’m voting for same party as my dad’

1 November 2021 2:20 PM

Historic COP26 pegged as ‘last, best hope’ to avert climate change catastrophe

1 November 2021 1:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA