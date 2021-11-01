My Vote Counts on your vote and electoral accountability

Today at 15:10 EWN: Mpumalanga Election coverage Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: Emfuleni Election coverage Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 EWN: Garden Route Election Coverage Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:45 EWN: Kayelitsha Election Coverage Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:50 EWN: North West Election Coverage Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 16:10 The need for skilled leaders in local government Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:20 Change Party has another party's name on the PR ballot Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lesiba Molokomme, Founder of Change Party

125 125

Today at 16:46 EWN: Alexandra and Sandton Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 16:50 EWN: Ethekwini Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

125 125

Today at 17:20 Election Coverage: Tshwane Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 17:24 EWN: Township vote in Soweto Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

125 125

Today at 18:08 Local Elections: What happened at the polls today? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 18:13 Analyses of the local elections The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tasneem Essop - Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute (SWOP)

125 125

Today at 18:15 Transnet’s record R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Portia Derby

125 125

Today at 18:27 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

125 125

Today at 18:39 Squid Game cryptocurrency rockets then plummets damp squib. What should you know about this The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby: Facebook is rebranding itself as Meta. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

125 125

Today at 19:08 COP26, Eskom and sustainable energy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul O'Flaherty - Africa Head at EY-Parthenon (EY’s Strategy Consulting arm)

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM : Business Book feature - Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work by Greg Mills The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation

125 125