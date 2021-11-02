Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Where to for the DA? 'It's not diversifying, if anything it's consolidating' Election analysis on The Money Show from The Third Republic's Paul Berkowitz and former statistician general Pali Lehohla. 3 November 2021 8:12 PM
The R131bn COP26 deal: 'Challenge is that SA economy is very carbon-intensive' John Perlman speaks to economics and fixed-income analyst at Matrix Fund Managers Thato Kola about what COP26 means for the count... 3 November 2021 5:28 PM
View all Local
'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens' Research Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at UJ Steven Friedman unpacks the types of talks that are happening. 4 November 2021 8:08 AM
Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule' Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to weigh in on what the results mean so far. 4 November 2021 7:26 AM
'You can hear EFF's disappointment: saying let's work together, forget the egos' The Money Show gets an election update from Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 3 November 2021 6:42 PM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly 3 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:00 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:00 AM
[VIDEO] Naked woman at Capitec branch destroying property goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Grandson surprising grandpa with tattoo of face has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

2 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Aaron  Munetsi | CEO at Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa)

The Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa) has warned that without government intervention, a commercially viable, economic and environmentally sustainable southern African air transport industry will remain unattainable. Despite confidence gradually returning, demand for air travel to, from and within southern Africa is currently 45% down on pre-Covid-19 levels.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food

4 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Phokele  Maponya | Senior Researcher: SmallHolder Farmer and Enterprise Development at Agriculture Research Council

Amazon founder and the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos on Tuesday promised to pay the equivalent of R30 billion towards fixing food and forests on the African continent. Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What service delivery issues should be addressed in the DA-led City of Cape Town

4 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Jonty Cogger  | Attorney  at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

The DA will continue it's outright majority in the City of Cape Town. With the looks of another five year course of a DA led city, Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger looks at service delivery issues that could be addressed in the next five years. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Barriers to mental health - only 25% of South Africans seek professional help

4 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Megan Hosking | Psychiatric Intake Clinician at Akeso Clinics

The 2009  South African Stress and Health study uncovered that up to one-third of South Africans experience mental issues in their lives, but approximately 25% seek professional help. And not much has changed. Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities discusses the barriers toward getting mental health that continue to persist. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: This Pink Face Mask may equal better Covid-19 Protection

4 November 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been looking for a face mask that you don't need to keep throwing away or re-washing after single use, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Copper Fresh Masks.
You won't want to miss finding out how to better protect yourself with innovative technology, and how little it'll cost.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US, UK, France, Germany and European Union to help fund SA's transition away from coal

3 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Prof. Francois  Engelbrecht | Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand

The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel. And proves to be a step in the right direction, as a key sticking point at the COP26 talks is climate finance. There is a Global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of wealthy countries to transfer $100 billion a year to the developing world to aid its transition to low-carbon economies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hung municipalities:The Crack That Lie in coalition governments

3 November 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General of South Africa

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former-Statistician General of South Africa reflects on his experience of coalition governments during his tenure and takes a look ahead at the likely future of more on the cards

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hung municipalities: Are coalitions governments really the future?

3 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Acting HOD of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University

Are coalition governments the future of South Africa? Early results - - with approximately 40 percent of the votes counted at the time- indicated that there were 30 hung municipalities out of 58 called. There have been a crop of good coalition governments with more spelling out the complexities and challenges of making them a success. What makes for  successful coalitions government formula?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Ways to reduce your insurance premiums

3 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance

There are many factors go into calculating your car insurance premium. Once you better understand how car insurance is priced, you can take steps to minimise the premium you pay. Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, offers some tips about how you can reduce your insurance premiums.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Fundraising Fitness: A charity's goal betters disadvantaged children

3 November 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the details you need, to support the amazing goal a Stellenbosch-based foundation has, that brings uplifting educational programs to disadvantaged school children.
Tune in to find out more about the Anna Foundation, and how they're using sport to fundraise for their goal!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should we peg our last hopes for climate change on the COP26

2 November 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Affliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed more than 120 world leaders to historic climate talks in Glasgow on Monday. This came after global heads of state and government convened for the two-day G-20 summit in Rome. While the G-20 was essentially a discussion between the world’s biggest polluters — responsible for 80% of global emissions — the COP talks bring together almost 200 countries, including those who contribute far less to climate change but stand to suffer greatly from its impact.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Coalition governments: 'Voters are saying no party deserves majority rule'

Politics

'Coalitions are about what parties can gain not citizens'

Politics

'People, especially in Soweto, have made clear their unhappiness with the ANC'

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC facing coalition in Joburg as support drops by 10%

4 November 2021 10:34 AM

As poll results finalised, possibility of ANC-DA super coalitions high

4 November 2021 9:56 AM

Beyond 5 mn: Inside the global COVID-19 death toll

4 November 2021 9:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA