Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

Guest: Aaron Munetsi | CEO at Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa)
The Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa) has warned that without government intervention, a commercially viable, economic and environmentally sustainable southern African air transport industry will remain unattainable. Despite confidence gradually returning, demand for air travel to, from and within southern Africa is currently 45% down on pre-Covid-19 levels.
Guest: Dr Phokele Maponya | Senior Researcher: SmallHolder Farmer and Enterprise Development at Agriculture Research Council
Amazon founder and the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos on Tuesday promised to pay the equivalent of R30 billion towards fixing food and forests on the African continent. Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."
Guest: Jonty Cogger | Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
The DA will continue it's outright majority in the City of Cape Town. With the looks of another five year course of a DA led city, Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger looks at service delivery issues that could be addressed in the next five years.
Guest: Megan Hosking | Psychiatric Intake Clinician at Akeso Clinics
The 2009 South African Stress and Health study uncovered that up to one-third of South Africans experience mental issues in their lives, but approximately 25% seek professional help. And not much has changed. Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities discusses the barriers toward getting mental health that continue to persist.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you've been looking for a face mask that you don't need to keep throwing away or re-washing after single use, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Copper Fresh Masks.
You won't want to miss finding out how to better protect yourself with innovative technology, and how little it'll cost.
Guest: Prof. Francois Engelbrecht | Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand
The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel. And proves to be a step in the right direction, as a key sticking point at the COP26 talks is climate finance. There is a Global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of wealthy countries to transfer $100 billion a year to the developing world to aid its transition to low-carbon economies.
Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General of South Africa
Dr Pali Lehohla, Former-Statistician General of South Africa reflects on his experience of coalition governments during his tenure and takes a look ahead at the likely future of more on the cards
Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Acting HOD of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University
Are coalition governments the future of South Africa? Early results - - with approximately 40 percent of the votes counted at the time- indicated that there were 30 hung municipalities out of 58 called. There have been a crop of good coalition governments with more spelling out the complexities and challenges of making them a success. What makes for successful coalitions government formula?
Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance
There are many factors go into calculating your car insurance premium. Once you better understand how car insurance is priced, you can take steps to minimise the premium you pay. Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, offers some tips about how you can reduce your insurance premiums.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has all the details you need, to support the amazing goal a Stellenbosch-based foundation has, that brings uplifting educational programs to disadvantaged school children.
Tune in to find out more about the Anna Foundation, and how they're using sport to fundraise for their goal!
Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Affliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed more than 120 world leaders to historic climate talks in Glasgow on Monday. This came after global heads of state and government convened for the two-day G-20 summit in Rome. While the G-20 was essentially a discussion between the world’s biggest polluters — responsible for 80% of global emissions — the COP talks bring together almost 200 countries, including those who contribute far less to climate change but stand to suffer greatly from its impact.