EWN: Post voting day reflections

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN
EWN's Editor-in-Chief , Mahaltse Mahlase, reflections on some of the highlights and challenges on covering the 2021 Local Government Elections.
Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Affliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed more than 120 world leaders to historic climate talks in Glasgow on Monday. This came after global heads of state and government convened for the two-day G-20 summit in Rome. While the G-20 was essentially a discussion between the world’s biggest polluters — responsible for 80% of global emissions — the COP talks bring together almost 200 countries, including those who contribute far less to climate change but stand to suffer greatly from its impact.
Guest: Aaron Munetsi | CEO at Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa)
The Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa) has warned that without government intervention, a commercially viable, economic and environmentally sustainable southern African air transport industry will remain unattainable. Despite confidence gradually returning, demand for air travel to, from and within southern Africa is currently 45% down on pre-Covid-19 levels.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Always wondered about the training regime for wrestlers on television? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Adam ‘Angelico’ Bridle and the fresh new show he's an SA representative on- - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage (TNT Africa -DStv CH137)
You won't want to miss all the info about the fresh show, how you can easily tune in, and what wrestlers workout tips you can use!
Guest: Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa's youth engagement in the political process has seen a gradual decline leading to and following the dawn of our democracy. For the 2004 elections, just over 9 million of those aged 18-35 representing a total 44% of registered voters in that year. Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze, looks at factors that contribute youth demotivation to vote and reasons what may encourage voting.
Guest: Sheilan Clarke| Communications Officer at My Vote Counts
Guest: Rev Michael Weeder
He joins us on the line to speak about why it’s important to vote.
Guest: Arnold Maritz| Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs
More and more homes in Cape Town are hitting the 60-year-old mark which makes them heritage buildings. And being such, current legislation requires homeowners to get permission to do renovations even if the buildings have no historical significance. Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs speaks about things to consider when buying an older home.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has experienced some of the worlds harshest adventure conditions, so she has much to discuss about Erica Terblanche's incredible running experiences, and Erica's new book.
Tune in to hear more about Erica Terblanche, her book titled"RUN - For the love of life", and maybe even how our Liezel identifies with the experiences of a fellow racer.
Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist at Kick Off Magazine
At the MTN 8 final - Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, The Premier Soccer League has announced 2000 “fully vaccinated” fans will be at the stadium for the final. Kick-off begins at 6 pm.