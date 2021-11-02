Should we peg our last hopes for climate change on the COP26

Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Affliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed more than 120 world leaders to historic climate talks in Glasgow on Monday. This came after global heads of state and government convened for the two-day G-20 summit in Rome. While the G-20 was essentially a discussion between the world’s biggest polluters — responsible for 80% of global emissions — the COP talks bring together almost 200 countries, including those who contribute far less to climate change but stand to suffer greatly from its impact.