Should we peg our last hopes for climate change on the COP26

The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Latest Local
YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice The utility requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained. 2 November 2021 10:02 AM
Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45. 2 November 2021 6:21 AM
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. 1 November 2021 2:50 PM
View all Local
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day. 2 November 2021 7:55 AM
'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs' Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center. 2 November 2021 7:22 AM
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 1 November 2021 6:54 PM
View all Politics
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby. 1 November 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 November 2021 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Should we peg our last hopes for climate change on the COP26

Should we peg our last hopes for climate change on the COP26

2 November 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Prof Guy Midgley | Affliated with the School for Climate Studies at Stellenbosch University

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed more than 120 world leaders to historic climate talks in Glasgow on Monday. This came after global heads of state and government convened for the two-day G-20 summit in Rome. While the G-20 was essentially a discussion between the world’s biggest polluters — responsible for 80% of global emissions — the COP talks bring together almost 200 countries, including those who contribute far less to climate change but stand to suffer greatly from its impact.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

EWN: Post voting day reflections

2 November 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN

EWN's Editor-in-Chief , Mahaltse Mahlase, reflections on some of the highlights and challenges on covering the 2021 Local Government Elections. 

Travel&Tourism: Air transport industry needs urgent government intervention

2 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Aaron  Munetsi | CEO at Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa)

The Airline Association of Southern Africa (Aasa) has warned that without government intervention, a commercially viable, economic and environmentally sustainable southern African air transport industry will remain unattainable. Despite confidence gradually returning, demand for air travel to, from and within southern Africa is currently 45% down on pre-Covid-19 levels.

Fitness with Liezel V: Wrestling with a great idea: Fitness, TV wrestling, and fun!

2 November 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Always wondered about the training regime for wrestlers on television? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Adam ‘Angelico’ Bridle and the fresh new show he's an SA representative on- - All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Rampage (TNT Africa -DStv CH137) 
You won't want to miss all the info about the fresh show, how you can easily tune in, and what wrestlers workout tips you can use!

#elections2021: Declining youth engagement in the political process

1 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
South Africa's youth engagement in the political process has seen a gradual decline leading to and following the dawn of our democracy. For the 2004 elections, just over 9 million of those aged 18-35 representing a total 44% of registered voters in that year. Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze, looks at factors that contribute youth demotivation to vote and reasons what may encourage voting.

My Vote Counts on your vote and electoral accountability

1 November 2021 5:40 AM

Guest: Sheilan Clarke| Communications Officer at My Vote Counts

 

"Freedom is something we should keep in our sights" - Rev Michael Weeder reasons on why your vote counts

1 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Rev Michael Weeder

He joins us on the line to speak about why it’s important to vote.

Property: Buying heritage homes

1 November 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Arnold Maritz| Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs

More and more homes in Cape Town are hitting the 60-year-old mark which makes them heritage buildings. And being such, current legislation requires homeowners to get permission to do renovations even if the buildings have no historical significance. Principal Agent for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty for the Southern Suburbs speaks about things to consider when buying an older home.

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Adventure Around the World: A memoir to get you active

1 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has experienced some of the worlds harshest adventure conditions, so she has much to discuss about Erica Terblanche's incredible running experiences, and Erica's new book.

Tune in to hear more about Erica Terblanche, her book titled"RUN - For the love of life", and maybe even how our Liezel identifies with the experiences of a fellow racer.

MTN 8 Final: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

29 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Lorenz Köhler | Senior Journalist  at Kick Off Magazine
At the MTN 8 final - Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, The Premier Soccer League has announced 2000 “fully vaccinated” fans will be at the stadium for the final. Kick-off begins at 6 pm. 

Trending

YOU'VE BEEN WARNED: Eskom says power cuts may be implemented at short notice

Local

'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs'

Politics

In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC

Politics

EWN Highlights

Freedom Front Plus surprised to win two wards off DA

2 November 2021 10:32 AM

With grid under pressure, Eskom warns of power cuts at short notice

2 November 2021 10:17 AM

Mabuyane denies Zille claim that ANC propping up smaller EC parties

2 November 2021 9:57 AM

