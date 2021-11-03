Finance: Ways to reduce your insurance premiums

Guest: Ernest North | Co-founder at Naked Insurance
There are many factors go into calculating your car insurance premium. Once you better understand how car insurance is priced, you can take steps to minimise the premium you pay. Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, offers some tips about how you can reduce your insurance premiums.
Guest: Renate Stuurman | at South African Actress
This sequel to the 2016 romantic comedy "Happiness is a Four-Letter Word" starring Mmabatho Montsho, Khanyi Mbau, and Renate Stuurman is finally out! Happiness Ever after is currently on Netfilx and Africa is joined by actress Renate Stuurman to talk about the film and more.
Guest: Dick Forslund | Senior Economist at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) yesterday and touched on various economic issues, including the supplement of SOEs and economic revival following the looting that took place in the country earlier this year. Africa Melane is joined by Dick Forslund, Senior Economist at the Alternative Information Development Center to talk about the Ministers plan to curb corruption in the country
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has health and wellness - particularly for children - in sight, in the lead-up to World Diabetes Day. Tune in as she discusses an amazing organization with resources for Diabetics, and find out just how to spot symptoms of the condition and why we should be wearing blue today. Type 1 diabetes symptoms are easy to miss in children… That’s why Sweet Life Diabetes Community has launched the Wear Blue for Diabetes campaign this November.
Guest: Steven McEwen | Co-founder and CTO at Red Lab
We’ve all heard the phrase ‘seeing is believing but with Red Light and, more importantly, Near-Infrared Light therapy, its healing benefits come from the energy our eyes can’t see. Africa is joined by Steven McEwen, Co-founder of the Red Lab to talk about how Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy has been proven to treat short-term ailments and provide therapeutic assistance to numerous tangible conditions.
Guest: Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson
Africa is joined by Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson to talk about the current e-hailing taxi drivers strike in the city. MEC Daylin Mitchell met with Uber and Bolt drivers yesterday discuss the planned protest for today.
Guest: Zimbali Mncube | at Institute for Economic Justice
As the country gets ready for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to give his first Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), The Institute for Economic Justice fears the MTBPS will further retard economic recovery. Africa is joined by Zimbali Mncube to talk about the problems around high unemployment, inequality, and poverty, lack of access to basic services, and low economic growth in South Africa.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
No one has a better inside scoop on the latest fitness tech, quite like our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.
Tune in as she discusses Fitbit's latest bit of cool tech - Fitbit Charge 5 , and what makes this an advanced fitness & health tracker.
Guest: Sifiso Nyathi | Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA)
Truck drivers have blocked the entry points from Colesburg over their dissatisfaction with the employment of foreign nationals as drivers in the last few weeks. Africa is joined by Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa to give an update on the situation.
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
As South Africans gears up for Black Friday deals on 26 November some stores have already started with Black November deals and specials. But how do avoid overspending or buying items you don't need? Africa Melane is joined by Annaline Van Der Poel from Debt Rescue.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about a breakthrough discovery in science though - that indicates running to music combats mental fatigue.