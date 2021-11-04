Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How parents can help students remain focused during exams The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says parents should look out for anxiety and depression in thei... 6 November 2021 11:06 AM
It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom Power utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom is within budget at the moment of the diesel bill at about R4-billion... 6 November 2021 10:59 AM
Convicted serial killer Nomia Ndlovu showed no remorse, says judge The judge in the case of convicted murderer Nomia Ndlovu says she failed to show any remorse towards the families of her victims. 6 November 2021 8:59 AM
View all Local
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voti... 5 November 2021 5:47 PM
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections' Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the trainin... 5 November 2021 1:23 PM
'The real test for the DA is in the next five years' Clement Manyathela speaks to Victory Research CEO Gareth van Onselen about ActionSA and Da's performance. 5 November 2021 12:05 PM
View all Politics
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
I wanna take my music beyond borders and see what's out there - Samantha Mogwe The Botswana musician told Azania Mosaka that sometimes artists get very comfortable in their bubble of creating amazing music but... 6 November 2021 10:24 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught trying to steal phone explaining why goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] South African girls put spin on Power Puff Girls theme song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2021 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all World
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food

Bezos promises R30 billion to fix Africa's forests and food

4 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Dr Phokele  Maponya | Senior Researcher: SmallHolder Farmer and Enterprise Development at Agriculture Research Council

Amazon founder and the world's second-richest person Jeff Bezos on Tuesday promised to pay the equivalent of R30 billion towards fixing food and forests on the African continent. Two-thirds of the land in Africa is degraded. Restoration can improve soil fertility, raise yields and improve food security, make water more reliable, create jobs and boost economic growth, while also sequestering carbon."


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Explainer: Final vote count in, what now?

5 November 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Lance Joel | Chief Of Operations at South African Local Government Association
Lance Joel, Chief of Operations at South African Local Government Association, illustrates the democratic and administration process that follows the final vote count of the 2021 Local Government Elections. 

ANC to discuss coalition strategy for hung municipalities

5 November 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Mahlatse Mahlase | Editor-In-Chief at EWN

The ANC national working committee (NWC) will discuss the party's coalition plans this weekend. It is anticipated that national executive committee (NEC) member Jeff Radebe would lead the coalition talks along with a group of NEC members and alliance partners.

Fitness: Just how essential is physical activity for kids healthy growth and development

5 November 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Catherine Draper | Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit

Young people of all ages require daily physical activity to ensure their healthy growth and development. However as they get older, it can be a challenge for them to get enough daily activity. Catherine Draper talks about how parents can teach a love of physical activity, help kids fit it into their everyday lives and set healthy patterns that will last them a lifetime.  

What service delivery issues should be addressed in the DA-led City of Cape Town

4 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Jonty Cogger  | Attorney  at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

The DA will continue it's outright majority in the City of Cape Town. With the looks of another five year course of a DA led city, Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger looks at service delivery issues that could be addressed in the next five years. 

Health: Barriers to mental health - only 25% of South Africans seek professional help

4 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Megan Hosking | Psychiatric Intake Clinician at Akeso Clinics

The 2009  South African Stress and Health study uncovered that up to one-third of South Africans experience mental issues in their lives, but approximately 25% seek professional help. And not much has changed. Megan Hosking, psychiatric intake clinician at Netcare Akeso mental health facilities discusses the barriers toward getting mental health that continue to persist. 

Fitness with Liezel V: This Pink Face Mask may equal better Covid-19 Protection

4 November 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you've been looking for a face mask that you don't need to keep throwing away or re-washing after single use, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing Copper Fresh Masks.
You won't want to miss finding out how to better protect yourself with innovative technology, and how little it'll cost.

US, UK, France, Germany and European Union to help fund SA's transition away from coal

3 November 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Prof. Francois  Engelbrecht | Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand

The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel. And proves to be a step in the right direction, as a key sticking point at the COP26 talks is climate finance. There is a Global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of wealthy countries to transfer $100 billion a year to the developing world to aid its transition to low-carbon economies.

Hung municipalities:The Crack That Lie in coalition governments

3 November 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla | Former Statistician-General of South Africa

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former-Statistician General of South Africa reflects on his experience of coalition governments during his tenure and takes a look ahead at the likely future of more on the cards

Hung municipalities: Are coalitions governments really the future?

3 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Acting HOD of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University

Are coalition governments the future of South Africa? Early results - - with approximately 40 percent of the votes counted at the time- indicated that there were 30 hung municipalities out of 58 called. There have been a crop of good coalition governments with more spelling out the complexities and challenges of making them a success. What makes for  successful coalitions government formula?

It costs R10-million per hour to run all open cycle gas turbines at once - Eskom

Local

'At least about ten people suffer from stroke every hour in SA'

Local

There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections'

Politics

Free State Education Department 'horrified' at school stabbings, deaths

6 November 2021 2:44 PM

Four people dead in Limpopo head-on crash

6 November 2021 1:27 PM

Several wounded in knife attack on German train

6 November 2021 1:19 PM

