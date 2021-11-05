ANC to discuss coalition strategy for hung municipalities

Guest: Prof. Francois Engelbrecht | Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand



The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel. And proves to be a step in the right direction, as a key sticking point at the COP26 talks is climate finance. There is a Global North-South divide at COP26 over the broken promises of wealthy countries to transfer $100 billion a year to the developing world to aid its transition to low-carbon economies.

