Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Trend Talk: Workouts to watch and lifestyle shifts

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Healthy Magwinya
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Oluwatoyin Onipe, Food scientist and Postdoctoral Researcher at University of Venda
Today at 16:10
Godongwana said no more bailouts for Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: COP 26 wraps up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Onke Nguka, Daily Maverick Journalist
Today at 16:40
TALKER: What do you do to make loadshedding more bearable
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 16:50
Vaccination rollout update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaurang Tanna - Head of Policy co-ordination and Integrated Planning at National Department Of Health
Today at 17:10
Transnet to allow private companies to use rail infrastructure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masela Nhlapho, CEO of the Afrocan Rail Industry Association
Today at 17:20
One Day Stand in Dads Initiative
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
George Sebulela, The founder of the South Africa United Business Council
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:14
Why retailers like Shoprite are building their own renewable power supply
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanjeev Raghubir - Sustainability Manager at Shoprite Group.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Lulu & Marula
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Spaltman - Formulation specialist
Latest Local
Don't panic and stockpile water ahead of 54-hour disruption - Joburg Water Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says once residents start filling up buckets and bottles of water they're d... 12 November 2021 12:53 PM
Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they are hoping that there would not be any unexpected breakdowns over the next few days. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.... 12 November 2021 7:52 AM
View all Local
What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement? Economist Xhanti Payi reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 12 November 2021 7:24 AM
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls? OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister. 11 November 2021 1:03 PM
MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget. 11 November 2021 7:41 AM
View all Politics
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
AI helps Sars thwart fraud attempts of R30bn, it goes to fiscus says Kieswetter The Money Show interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter and economists after the presentation of the 'mini-budget'. 11 November 2021 8:43 PM
Devilsdorp doccie wins new MultiChoice subscribers, but overall SA growth muted The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's interim results. 11 November 2021 7:51 PM
View all Business
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
View all Sport
When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection. 12 November 2021 3:00 PM
We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Trend Talk: Workouts to watch and lifestyle shifts

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Trend Talk: Workouts to watch and lifestyle shifts

9 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent  at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about some of the hottest fitness trends you might have missed this year.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Renate Stuurman on love, life and 'Happiness Ever After'

12 November 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Renate Stuurman |  at South African Actress

This sequel to the 2016 romantic comedy "Happiness is a Four-Letter Word" starring Mmabatho Montsho, Khanyi Mbau, and Renate Stuurman is finally out! Happiness Ever after is currently on Netfilx and Africa is joined by actress Renate Stuurman to talk about the film and more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medium Term Budget: Fight Corruption

12 November 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dick Forslund | Senior Economist  at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) yesterday and touched on various economic issues, including the supplement of SOEs and economic revival following the looting that took place in the country earlier this year. Africa Melane is joined by Dick Forslund,  Senior Economist at the Alternative Information Development Center to talk about the Ministers plan to curb corruption in the country

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Uncovering Diabetes in Children & How to Exercise with it

12 November 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has health and wellness - particularly for children - in sight, in the lead-up to World Diabetes Day. Tune in as she discusses an amazing organization with resources for Diabetics, and find out just how to spot symptoms of the condition and why we should be wearing blue today.  Type 1 diabetes symptoms are easy to miss in children… That’s why Sweet Life Diabetes Community has launched the Wear Blue for Diabetes campaign this November.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy

12 November 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Steven  McEwen | Co-founder and CTO  at Red Lab

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘seeing is believing but with Red Light and, more importantly, Near-Infrared Light therapy, its healing benefits come from the energy our eyes can’t see. Africa is joined by Steven McEwen, Co-founder of the Red Lab to talk about how Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy has been proven to treat short-term ailments and provide therapeutic assistance to numerous tangible conditions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Mitchell meets with e-hailing drivers

11 November 2021 6:14 AM

Guest: Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka,  Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson

Africa is joined by Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson to talk about the current e-hailing taxi drivers strike in the city. MEC Daylin Mitchell met with Uber and Bolt drivers yesterday  discuss the planned protest for today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTBPS 2021: The Institute for Economic Justice fears

11 November 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Zimbali  Mncube |  at Institute for Economic Justice

As the country gets ready for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to give his first Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), The Institute for Economic Justice fears the MTBPS will further retard economic recovery. Africa is joined by Zimbali Mncube to talk about the problems around high unemployment, inequality, and poverty, lack of access to basic services, and low economic growth in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Latest Tech Bit: The Fitbit Charge 5

11 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

No one has a better inside scoop on the latest fitness tech, quite like our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.

Tune in as she discusses Fitbit's latest bit of cool tech - Fitbit Charge 5  , and what makes this an advanced fitness & health tracker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on recent truck driver strike

10 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Sifiso  Nyathi | Secretary  at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA)
Truck drivers have blocked the entry points from Colesburg over their dissatisfaction with the employment of foreign nationals as drivers in the last few weeks. Africa is joined by Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa to give an update on the situation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: How to dodge those Black Friday deals and avoid getting into debt

10 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue

As South Africans gears up for Black Friday deals on 26 November some stores have already started with Black November deals and specials. But how do avoid overspending or buying items you don't need? Africa Melane is joined by Annaline Van Der Poel from Debt Rescue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Music, Motivation & Movement: Science Says Music is Key

10 November 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about a breakthrough discovery in science though - that indicates running to music combats mental fatigue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Don't panic and stockpile water ahead of 54-hour disruption - Joburg Water

Local

Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom

Business Local

In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj

Politics Local

COVID surge could hit South Africa from mid-December to early January

12 November 2021 3:44 PM

KZN DA stages walkout from uMngeni Municipality inaugural ceremony

12 November 2021 3:39 PM

Heaping upon misery, Afghanistan now faces raging measles outbreak

12 November 2021 3:35 PM

