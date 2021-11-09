Cop26: South Africa, a coal-dependent economy

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Pre-budget conversation: Policies needed to get the economy going
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Azar Jammine
Today at 16:20
Impact of loadshedding on Restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness Maximizing on Black friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate
Today at 17:10
Auditors find Eskom not disclosing irregular expenditure adequately
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Businesses may be intending to claim against their insurance policies.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mtho Mapumulo. Senior Associate at Adams & Adams
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Four of world's five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alex Parker - Car journalist
Today at 18:13
Vodacom pays up a whooping R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Gondongwane to deliver his first ever mid-term budget speech as SA's first minister
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - SA continent's largest CO2 contributor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec
Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom Eskom chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says if the board and management are fired their successors will inherit the same financi... 10 November 2021 12:13 PM
Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting Clement Manyathela speaks to Miss SA organisation CEO Stephanie Weil about the debate on whether Miss SA should go to Israel or no... 10 November 2021 11:46 AM
SA must pace itself in moving from coal to renewable energy - Energy Department Director-general Ntokozo Ngcwabe says the country cannot make haste decisions in moving away from coal. 10 November 2021 7:40 AM
Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the party is not going to go into government at any cost and they are prepared to be a g... 10 November 2021 1:25 PM
ActionSA in coalition talks with parties, nothing finalised ActionSA has gained kingmaker status in Gauteng during the 2021 local government elections. 9 November 2021 12:59 PM
Political parties to remove posters or face R1,000 fine per poster - City of JHB The City of Johannesburg reminded political parties that they must remove the posters within the prescribed period or face a fine.... 9 November 2021 10:10 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Royal Bafokeng Platinum parent company rejects Implats deal, switches to Northam Bruce Whitfield interviews David McKay, editor at Miningmx, and RBPlat CFO Hanre Rossouw. 9 November 2021 7:59 PM
Telkom grows mobile subscribers to 16 million, but IT business takes strain Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Sipho Maseko about the Telkom Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 September. 9 November 2021 7:04 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly's brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade. 10 November 2021 1:03 PM
[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:49 AM
Hilary Duff receives backlash for piercing 7-month- old daughter's ears Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:43 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa's energy dilemma? As Africa's population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Cop26: South Africa, a coal-dependent economy

Cop26: South Africa, a coal-dependent economy

9 November 2021 6:25 AM

Guest: Thandile  Chinyavanhu |  at Greenspace

The extensive scale of the coal operation run by the country's state power company Eskom makes South Africa the 12th biggest carbon dioxide emitter in the world, according to the Global Carbon Atlas. Africa is joined by Thandile Chinyavanhu from Greenspace to talk about some of the talking points that have come out of COP26 for South Africa. Greenpeac.org is an independent environmental campaigning organization that uses non-violent, creative confrontation to expose environmental injustices globally and to bring forth the solutions which are essential to a green and peaceful future.


Update on recent truck driver strike

10 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Sifiso  Nyathi | Secretary  at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA)
Truck drivers have blocked the entry points from Colesburg over their dissatisfaction with the employment of foreign nationals as drivers in the last few weeks. Africa is joined by Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa to give an update on the situation.

Finance: How to dodge those Black Friday deals and avoid getting into debt

10 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue

As South Africans gears up for Black Friday deals on 26 November some stores have already started with Black November deals and specials. But how do avoid overspending or buying items you don't need? Africa Melane is joined by Annaline Van Der Poel from Debt Rescue.

Fitness with Liezel V: Music, Motivation & Movement: Science Says Music is Key

10 November 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about a breakthrough discovery in science though - that indicates running to music combats mental fatigue.

Minority Governments are allowed in South African law, but not ideal

9 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Jennica Beukes | Doctoral Researcher  at Dullah Omar Institute

Africa Melane speaks to Jennica Beukes, Doctoral Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute about how minority / smaller political parties. The 2021 municipal election proved that there is a gap for independent candidates to showcase what they're capable of doing and that there is a demand for independent candidates.

Travel & Tourism: Intra-African Trade Fair

9 November 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Gainmore  Zanamwe | Senior manager for the Intra-African trade initiative at African Export Import Bank

Africa speaks to Mr. Gainmore Zanamwe, senior manager for the Intra-African trade initiative at African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) about the Intra-African Trade Fair taking place in Durban from the 15 - 21 November.  The theme for this year is to focus on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) - a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment.

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Trend Talk: Workouts to watch and lifestyle shifts

9 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent  at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about some of the hottest fitness trends you might have missed this year.

Is medical cannabis becoming the best alternative to conventional medicine?

8 November 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Willco Janse  van Vuuren | Managing Director  at Releaf Pharmaceuticals

Wasanga Mahena speaks to Willco Janse van Vuuren, Managing Director at Releaf Pharmaceuticals about the benefits of using cannabis products. Releaf Pharmaceuticals, along with Afriplex and various other brand partners, are participating in the first-ever cannabis investment virtual conference taking place on 9 November 2021.

Coalition Government: What this means?

8 November 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Political parties are considering their options following the local government elections that took pllace last week Monday which resulted in 66 hung municipalities. A coalition government will only be successful if political parties can put their interests aside and prioritize service delivery to South Africans. Wasanga Mahena is joined by Political Analyst and Lecturer Ongama Mtimka.

Property feature: Turn your home into an Airbnb this festive season

8 November 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: James Boyers | Founder and Managing Director at Elevate Airbnb

Management During the festive season, thousands of travelers from across the globe arrive in the country looking for vocational homes. With additional visitors to the country, locals with a spare room have the opportunity to offer their homes to travelers as an Airbnb and make some extra money. James Boyers, Founder & Managing Director of Elevate Airbnb Management provides a rundown on what you should know when renting out your home as an Airbnb.

Part of getting coalitions done properly is not to say too much publicly - Zille

Politics

Miss South Africa CEO: One person won't make a change, we are not boycotting

Local

Power cuts take longer to fix as there was a continuous deterioration - Eskom

Local

Disgruntled e-hailing drivers seek govt's intervention in dispute with employers

10 November 2021 2:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Eskom gives update as load shedding continues across SA

10 November 2021 2:43 PM

ANC NW hopes to have Wendy Nelson back after being cleared of fraud charges

10 November 2021 2:29 PM

