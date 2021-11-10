Fitness with Liezel V: Music, Motivation & Movement: Science Says Music is Key

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about a breakthrough discovery in science though - that indicates running to music combats mental fatigue.
Guest: Sifiso Nyathi | Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA)
Truck drivers have blocked the entry points from Colesburg over their dissatisfaction with the employment of foreign nationals as drivers in the last few weeks. Africa is joined by Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa to give an update on the situation.
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
As South Africans gears up for Black Friday deals on 26 November some stores have already started with Black November deals and specials. But how do avoid overspending or buying items you don't need? Africa Melane is joined by Annaline Van Der Poel from Debt Rescue.
Guest: Thandile Chinyavanhu | at Greenspace
The extensive scale of the coal operation run by the country's state power company Eskom makes South Africa the 12th biggest carbon dioxide emitter in the world, according to the Global Carbon Atlas. Africa is joined by Thandile Chinyavanhu from Greenspace to talk about some of the talking points that have come out of COP26 for South Africa. Greenpeac.org is an independent environmental campaigning organization that uses non-violent, creative confrontation to expose environmental injustices globally and to bring forth the solutions which are essential to a green and peaceful future.
Guest: Jennica Beukes | Doctoral Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute
Africa Melane speaks to Jennica Beukes, Doctoral Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute about how minority / smaller political parties. The 2021 municipal election proved that there is a gap for independent candidates to showcase what they're capable of doing and that there is a demand for independent candidates.
Guest: Gainmore Zanamwe | Senior manager for the Intra-African trade initiative at African Export Import Bank
Africa speaks to Mr. Gainmore Zanamwe, senior manager for the Intra-African trade initiative at African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) about the Intra-African Trade Fair taking place in Durban from the 15 - 21 November. The theme for this year is to focus on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) - a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment.
Liezel joins Africa to talk about some of the hottest fitness trends you might have missed this year.
Guest: Willco Janse van Vuuren | Managing Director at Releaf Pharmaceuticals
Wasanga Mahena speaks to Willco Janse van Vuuren, Managing Director at Releaf Pharmaceuticals about the benefits of using cannabis products. Releaf Pharmaceuticals, along with Afriplex and various other brand partners, are participating in the first-ever cannabis investment virtual conference taking place on 9 November 2021.
Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Political parties are considering their options following the local government elections that took pllace last week Monday which resulted in 66 hung municipalities. A coalition government will only be successful if political parties can put their interests aside and prioritize service delivery to South Africans. Wasanga Mahena is joined by Political Analyst and Lecturer Ongama Mtimka.
Guest: James Boyers | Founder and Managing Director at Elevate Airbnb
Management During the festive season, thousands of travelers from across the globe arrive in the country looking for vocational homes. With additional visitors to the country, locals with a spare room have the opportunity to offer their homes to travelers as an Airbnb and make some extra money. James Boyers, Founder & Managing Director of Elevate Airbnb Management provides a rundown on what you should know when renting out your home as an Airbnb.