MTBPS 2021: The Institute for Economic Justice fears

Guest: Zimbali Mncube | at Institute for Economic Justice
As the country gets ready for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to give his first Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), The Institute for Economic Justice fears the MTBPS will further retard economic recovery. Africa is joined by Zimbali Mncube to talk about the problems around high unemployment, inequality, and poverty, lack of access to basic services, and low economic growth in South Africa.
Guest: Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson
Africa is joined by Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson to talk about the current e-hailing taxi drivers strike in the city. MEC Daylin Mitchell met with Uber and Bolt drivers yesterday discuss the planned protest for today.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
No one has a better inside scoop on the latest fitness tech, quite like our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.
Tune in as she discusses Fitbit's latest bit of cool tech - Fitbit Charge 5 , and what makes this an advanced fitness & health tracker.
Guest: Sifiso Nyathi | Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA)
Truck drivers have blocked the entry points from Colesburg over their dissatisfaction with the employment of foreign nationals as drivers in the last few weeks. Africa is joined by Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa to give an update on the situation.
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
As South Africans gears up for Black Friday deals on 26 November some stores have already started with Black November deals and specials. But how do avoid overspending or buying items you don't need? Africa Melane is joined by Annaline Van Der Poel from Debt Rescue.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about a breakthrough discovery in science though - that indicates running to music combats mental fatigue.
Guest: Thandile Chinyavanhu | at Greenspace
The extensive scale of the coal operation run by the country's state power company Eskom makes South Africa the 12th biggest carbon dioxide emitter in the world, according to the Global Carbon Atlas. Africa is joined by Thandile Chinyavanhu from Greenspace to talk about some of the talking points that have come out of COP26 for South Africa. Greenpeac.org is an independent environmental campaigning organization that uses non-violent, creative confrontation to expose environmental injustices globally and to bring forth the solutions which are essential to a green and peaceful future.
Guest: Jennica Beukes | Doctoral Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute
Africa Melane speaks to Jennica Beukes, Doctoral Researcher at Dullah Omar Institute about how minority / smaller political parties. The 2021 municipal election proved that there is a gap for independent candidates to showcase what they're capable of doing and that there is a demand for independent candidates.
Guest: Gainmore Zanamwe | Senior manager for the Intra-African trade initiative at African Export Import Bank
Africa speaks to Mr. Gainmore Zanamwe, senior manager for the Intra-African trade initiative at African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) about the Intra-African Trade Fair taking place in Durban from the 15 - 21 November. The theme for this year is to focus on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) - a single market for goods and services across 55 countries, aimed at boosting trade and investment.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Absa Cape Epic Correspondent at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, believes that keeping an eye on fitness trends is actually essential for your own lifestyle needs, and also for tracking customers changing preferences where fitness is concerned. Liezel joins Africa to talk about some of the hottest fitness trends you might have missed this year.