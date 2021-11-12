Medium Term Budget: Fight Corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 12:05
Water Disurptions affect Gauteng Province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:10
Audio: Contingency plans in gauteng hospitals for planned water interruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson for the department of health in Gauteng
Today at 12:15
ANC staff embark on a nationwide picket over salaries.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee
Today at 12:23
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Today at 12:37
Undertakers embark on a protest against financial brokers- Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West affected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:41
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Life Esidimeni inquest continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Audio: Clement Manyathela speaks to the department of sports, arts and culture on its withdrawal of support to Miss SA pageant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cato Louw
Today at 18:08
Heineken and Distell merger
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
Vodacom results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:40
ABSA INSIGHTS PODLET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Lwazi Bam (Deloitte)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
'Persuasion failed, Miss SA Organisation says Lalela wants to go to Israel' Masechaba Khumalo, spokesperson for the sports, arts and culture minister, explains why they withdrew their support for Miss SA or... 15 November 2021 10:27 AM
We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews says there is a concerted effort to repair and restore the infrastructure at the agency. 15 November 2021 7:52 AM
It is not a complete shutdown, it is only a reduction in supply - Joburg Water Johannesburg Water operations general manager Etienne Hugo says over time systems need to be maintained. 15 November 2021 7:18 AM
View all Local
SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year. 14 November 2021 4:58 PM
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the former president will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony. 14 November 2021 4:23 PM
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.... 12 November 2021 7:52 AM
View all Politics
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they are hoping that there would not be any unexpected breakdowns over the next few days. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad shouts at son for not shining torch correctly during DIY project Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi signing fan's speedo at Scotland match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 November 2021 8:25 AM
When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection. 12 November 2021 3:00 PM
View all Entertainment
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Medium Term Budget: Fight Corruption

Medium Term Budget: Fight Corruption

12 November 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dick Forslund | Senior Economist  at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) yesterday and touched on various economic issues, including the supplement of SOEs and economic revival following the looting that took place in the country earlier this year. Africa Melane is joined by Dick Forslund,  Senior Economist at the Alternative Information Development Center to talk about the Ministers plan to curb corruption in the country


Remembering Bestselling Author Wilbur Smith

15 November 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Shaun De Waal | Books Editor  at News24

Author Wilbur Smith passes away in his home over the weekend at the age of 88 after a decades-long career in writing. Africa is joined by Shaun De Waal, News 24 Books Editor to talk about the writers' books, life, and impact on young writers worldwide. The Zambian-born writer published 49 books and sold more than 140 million copies worldwide.

DiDi South Africa on e-hailing driver concerns

15 November 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Carina  Smith-Allin | Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region at DiDi
Last week, various unhappy Uber, Bolt, InDriver, and DiDi drivers planned to protest in Cape Town. The drivers have accused the e-hailing taxi apps of abusive working conditions, calling them greedy and heartless. Africa speaks to Carina Smith-Allin, Head of PR & Communication for the Sub-Saharan Africa Region for DiDi about some of the claims made by the drivers.

COP26: Delegates agree to cut back on the use of coal

15 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Brandon Abdinor | Climate  Advocacy Lawyer at Center For Envomental Rights
Delegates of COP26 have agreed to reduce the use of coal, end "inefficient" fossil-fuel subsidies, and boost climate targets sooner. The decision came about despite last-minute objections from China and India, who are two of the world's largest emitters. Africa is joined by Brandon Abdinor, Climate Advocacy Lawyer at the CER to talk about what this means for South Africa.

Property feature: Will your home improvements pay off?

15 November 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Steven Nel | Sales and Rentals Manager at Just Property

The return on investment of any given renovation project is a function of local market characteristics, the condition of the residential real estate market when the property is sold, and the quality of the work performed. Africa speaks to Steven Nel. Sales Manager at Just Properties about if remodeling certain areas of your home will pay off in the long run.

Fitness with Liezel V: Zanele Salman and refreshing activewear and lifestyles

15 November 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Wouldn't you want activewear and leisurewear that does everything from preventing injuries to regulating body temperatures - all while you look and feel good? Tune in now, to our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discussing ATHI Health & Fitness, and the Founder who started the exciting brand: Zanele Salman

Renate Stuurman on love, life and 'Happiness Ever After'

12 November 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Renate Stuurman |  at South African Actress

This sequel to the 2016 romantic comedy "Happiness is a Four-Letter Word" starring Mmabatho Montsho, Khanyi Mbau, and Renate Stuurman is finally out! Happiness Ever after is currently on Netfilx and Africa is joined by actress Renate Stuurman to talk about the film and more.

Fitness with Liezel V: Uncovering Diabetes in Children & How to Exercise with it

12 November 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has health and wellness - particularly for children - in sight, in the lead-up to World Diabetes Day. Tune in as she discusses an amazing organization with resources for Diabetics, and find out just how to spot symptoms of the condition and why we should be wearing blue today.  Type 1 diabetes symptoms are easy to miss in children… That’s why Sweet Life Diabetes Community has launched the Wear Blue for Diabetes campaign this November.

Health: Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy

12 November 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Steven  McEwen | Co-founder and CTO  at Red Lab

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘seeing is believing but with Red Light and, more importantly, Near-Infrared Light therapy, its healing benefits come from the energy our eyes can’t see. Africa is joined by Steven McEwen, Co-founder of the Red Lab to talk about how Red Light and Near-Infrared Light (NIR) therapy has been proven to treat short-term ailments and provide therapeutic assistance to numerous tangible conditions.

Minister Mitchell meets with e-hailing drivers

11 November 2021 6:14 AM

Guest: Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka,  Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson

Africa is joined by Ntomboxolo Makoba-​Somdaka, Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's spokesperson to talk about the current e-hailing taxi drivers strike in the city. MEC Daylin Mitchell met with Uber and Bolt drivers yesterday  discuss the planned protest for today.

Trending

'Persuasion failed, Miss SA Organisation says Lalela wants to go to Israel'

Local

It is not a complete shutdown, it is only a reduction in supply - Joburg Water

Local

We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

6 people in custody for theft and vandalising Eskom infrastructure in Gauteng

15 November 2021 11:21 AM

Uber, Bolt addressing drivers' concerns - WC Transport MEC Mitchell

15 November 2021 10:59 AM

Prasa starting to stabilise and rebuilding infrastructure - Matthews

15 November 2021 10:42 AM

