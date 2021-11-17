Fitness with Liezel V: Best Friend Training: Workout with your Pet!

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members o... 16 November 2021 1:28 PM
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties. 16 November 2021 12:43 PM
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president. 16 November 2021 8:20 AM
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: Best Friend Training: Workout with your Pet!

Fitness with Liezel V: Best Friend Training: Workout with your Pet!

17 November 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Forget training alone, or at home with just your mobile phone; Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has found a great way to get you your daily fitness fix - and it includes your furry loved ones! Liezel joins Africa to talk about  fitness apps that take working out with man’s best friend to new level.


Feedback on 54-hour Joburg water cuts

17 November 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Etienne Hugo, General Manager of Operations at Joburg water

Africa is joined by GM for operations at Johannesburg Water Etienne Hugo to talk about some of the feedback on the 54-hour water cuts in the city. Rand Water scheduled a shutdown of water pipes supplying parts of Gauteng from Monday to today.

Political parties asking for postponement of council meeting

17 November 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Lance Joel | Chief of Operations (COO) at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

Political parties aimed at taking over the hung Tshwane and Joburg metros in a coalition stalled yesterday resulting in a call for the postponement of the scheduled inaugural council meeting on Thursday where a mayor and a speaker of the council are expected to be elected. Africa is speaking to Lance Joel,  Chief Executive Officer at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) about how service delivery will be affected in the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Should there be other more vaccine options other than Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer?

17 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Linda - Gail Bekker | Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT

The School of Public Health sent a letter to the Minister of Health asking why healthcare professionals could only receive booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through Sisonke’s research. Africa is joined by Dr. Linda-Gail Bekker to talk about the purpose of COVID-19 Booster Shots.

Health Feature: Mental illness during pregnancy

17 November 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Christel  Roets | Clinical Psychologist  at Psych Central

1 in 5 women has had mental health problems during pregnancy or after birth. Africa is joined by Clinical Psychologist Cristel Roets to talk about how common mental health problems occur during pregnancy.. 



 

SAHRC hearing into the July 2021 unrest

16 November 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Reporter at Eyewitness News

Africa Melane is joined by EWN Reporter Theto Mahlakoana to talk about Day 1 of The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) national investigative hearing into the July unrest. The inquiry seeks to make sense of what took place in July when community members in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Three hundred and thirty-seven people were killed while thousands were arrested.

ANC mayoral candidate interviews

16 November 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

The African National Congress held interviews for the mayoral candidates in municipalities where the party has won with an outright majority yesterday. Africa is joined by EWN Political Reporter Babalo Ndenze to talk about the outcomes of the interview process. The interviews took place at Luthuli House in Johannesburg and before the local government elections, the ANC took the initiative and interviewed three candidates for the position of mayor at the City of Johannesburg.

Freedom Front Plus on possibilities of coalitions

16 November 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Wouter Wessels | National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Africa is joined by Wouter Wessels from the Freedom Front Plus party to talk about some of the parties' coalition talks and the fate of Gauteng's three biggest metros - Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Travel & Tourism: Support the hotel industry this festive season

16 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Nicky  Coenen | Group General Manager at The Last Word

Hotels in South Africa have had to change drastically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Africa speaks to Nicky Coenen Group General Manager at The Last Word about some of the effects the pandemic had on them and  how locals can support the hotel industry over the festive season.

Fitness with Liezel V: How to set up SPIN BIKE

16 November 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is also an avid cyclist with years of experience and a wealth of insights to share. She joins Africa Melane to talk about the fundamentals of indoor cycling, Spin classes, and even offers up tips on how to properly set up a Spin bike!

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

Business Local Politics

702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

Lifestyle Local Entertainment

PASOP: Eskom says power system is severely constrained

Local

EWN Highlights

SA records 273 new COVID infections, 15 more fatalities

17 November 2021 6:33 AM

Biden clarifies remark about 'independent' Taiwan

17 November 2021 6:23 AM

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for COVID pill

17 November 2021 6:19 AM

