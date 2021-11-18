IFP and ANC coalition in KZN?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Inaugural meeting of CPT Council - Swearing in of mayor
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Eskom announces Load shedding will lift at 21:00, with Stage 1 expected for Friday.
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project.
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:23
SAUS threatens NSFAS re students needing to pass 75% of their modules to qualify for funding.
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa, SAUS spokesperson
Today at 12:37
NEWS24 EXCLUSIVE | Proof of Life: Inside the Moti family's R50m ransom.
Guests
Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24
Today at 12:41
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:45
Interest rate announcement.
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 12:52
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
