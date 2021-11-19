Streaming issues? Report here
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Delta Variant

Delta Variant

19 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Delta variant was detected on 99.7% of sequenced tests worldwide in the past 60 days according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) latest report. Africa is joined by Professor Mosa Moshabela to talk about whether the variant has been detected in South Africa and whether or not fewer hospital admissions can be expected ahead of South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Everything you need to know about the The 947 Ride Joburg cycle race

19 November 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Fritz  Pienaar | Race Director at 947 Ride Joburg
947 Ride Joburg, hosted by the City of Johannesburg takes place this Sunday and Africa is joined by Fritz Faces, 947 Ride Joburg Race Director to talk about the 25th edition of the race and some of the exciting changes in the mix.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down

19 November 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Farouk Robertson | Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of CT


The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has asked residents to reduce non-essential water consumption this weekend from Friday to Monday as the Faure Water Treatment Plant will be shut down. Afric speaks to Farouk Robertson, Spokesperson for Water and Sanitation about the insertion of a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project and how it will strengthen water supply to Khayelitsha residents.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars: High cost of fuel? Here's how you can improve your fuel economy

19 November 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Fuel prices are one of the biggest issues for motorists. Petrol (both 93 and 95) saw an increase of R1.21 a litre, while the price of diesel (0.05% and 0.005% sulphur) rose by 148.2c a litre at the start of the month. Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to about how the high cost of fuel and how you save while driving.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: The 947 Ride Joburg is more than a cycle race

19 November 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Riding for a cause, is always something that catches our resident fitness and cycling enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen's eye. Tune in to her discussion on a Cycle event (The 947 Ride Joburg) and advice on how to be race day ready.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFP and ANC coalition in KZN?

18 November 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Narend Singh | Chief Whip at Inkatha Freedom Party

Africa is joined by Chief Whip of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Narend Singh to talk about the party's press briefing held yesterday and a coalition-led KZN government with the ANC. The IFP’s National Council appointed a team to engage in discussions with any political party wishing to talk to us. Over the past two weeks, we have held discussions with no less than 17 parties as we sought the best way forward.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Environmental Activists takes NERSA to court

18 November 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Gabriel  Klaasen | Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance

Africa is joined by Gabriel Klaasen, Youth Coordinator at African Climate Alliance decision along with GroundWork and Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action to take The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) and Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe to court over national plans to allow the construction of new coal-fired power plants.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kidnapping in South Africa, parents urged to be more vigilant

18 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Bianca van Aswegen | National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa

Africa is joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa to talk about the recent increase in kidnapping in the country. Missing Children South Africa is a registered NPO that assists the authorities with all missing person cases in South Africa.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Got retrenched? How to bounce back financially

18 November 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Mandisa Xuba |  at Independent Economist

Africa is joined by Economist & Policy Analyst Mandisa V. Xuba to talk about how you individuals can bounce back financially after being unemployed for a period of time. As of August 2021, South Africa's unemployment rate surged to the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg. The jobless rate rose to 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the three months through March, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday in a report released in the capital, Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Energy boost with fresh coffee by Ella

18 November 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, tests out an award-winning proudly South African product this week, that'll bring energy and flavor to your day. Ella coffee - Fits Your Unique FITNESS Lifestyle. Fits in gym bag and an easy way to get your caffeine fix before a workout.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

