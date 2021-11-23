Fitness with Liezel V: The Hollard Sport Industry Awards Celebrating creativity & active lifestyles

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution



Africa is joined by Lawson Naidoo, Cricket South Africa Chairman to talk about how the Omicron Covid-19 variant may affect the Proteas in their pursuit to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The ODI series between South Africa and the Netherlands was postponed and will have long-term ramifications for the Proteas in the ODI Super League. The Proteas are currently ninth on the 13-team log with 39 points. Points from the remaining two games after Friday's washout would have lifted them into the relative safety of the mid-table.

