Fitness with Liezel V: The Hollard Sport Industry Awards Celebrating creativity & active lifestyles

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
With the Covid-19 pandemic still affecting so many industries, including Sports, Media, and fitness, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the welcome awards that shine a light on warriors who did what they could to keep the spirit of sports and campaigns alive. She joins Wasanga to talk about the Hollard Sport Industry Awards and the amazing creatives, and teams that kept life in the vein of sports, media, fitness, and the hearts of many.
Guest: Christina van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QFLS) yesterday for Q3 2021. The survey indicated that South Africa's unemployment rate reached a record 34.9% for the third quarter - half a percentage point higher than in the second quarter.
The unemployment rate among women was 37.3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 32.9% among men. Black African women (41.5% unemployment) were hardest hit, compared to 9.9% among white women, 25.2% among Indian/Asian women, and 29.1% among coloured women.
Africa is joined by Christina Van Straten, Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute to talk about the need for basic grants in the country.
Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker | Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town
World AIDS Day is observed on the 1 December every year since 1988 and is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is “End inequalities. End AIDS and End Pandemics”. Africa is joined by Prof Linda-Gail Bekker to talk about what people need to know about the free HIV prevention pill available at various hospitals and clinics across the country.
Guest: Dorothy Du Plooy | Services Specialist at CANSA
Skin Cancer Awareness Month is observed yearly from 1 December to 31 January and Africa is joined by Dorothy Du Plooy, Service Specialist at CANSA to talk about how you can be sun smart and educate yourself about the dangers of the sun and its rays. Sunburn can occur within 15 minutes. The damage caused is permanent, irreversible, and increases your risk of skin cancer.
No workout equipment? No problem! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen delivers the very best info this week, on a core workout you can do when you're short on time and equipment, and committed to your ab journey and building core strength.
Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Africa is joined by Lawson Naidoo, Cricket South Africa Chairman to talk about how the Omicron Covid-19 variant may affect the Proteas in their pursuit to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The ODI series between South Africa and the Netherlands was postponed and will have long-term ramifications for the Proteas in the ODI Super League. The Proteas are currently ninth on the 13-team log with 39 points. Points from the remaining two games after Friday's washout would have lifted them into the relative safety of the mid-table.
Guest: Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator
Africa is joined by Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator abut the decision to support mandatory Covid-19 vaccination. The federation says mandatory vaccinations are better than losing livelihoods under another lockdown.
Guest: Prof Wendy Burgers | Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Virology and a full member at Institute of infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at UCT
Africa is joined by Wendy Burgers, Associate Professor in the Division of Medical Virology and a full member of the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, the University of Cape Town to talk about how Covid-19 patients living with HIV and cancer may contribute to new COVID-19 variants emerging.
Guest: Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Africa is joined by Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town tourism to talk about their recent South African domestic travel research survey. The survey explored both the intention and motivation of South Africans who intend to travel during the festive season as well as the challenges and influences of those who indicated that won't be traveling.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen wants you to be well-equipped with the fitness and lifestyle facts you need, for the summer. With fitness tips, lifestyle insights, and safety facts about exercising under the sun, you don't want to miss her discussion. Tune in!
Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Africa is joined by James Vos, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management to talk about the UKs' decision to put South Africa on its 'RED LIST' and the effect it has on the tourism and hospitality industry.