Is South Africa running out of water?

Guest: Inga Jacobs-Mata | Regional Representative for Southern Africa at International Water Management Institute

Wasanga is joined by Dr Inga Jacobs-Mata, Regional Representative for Southern Africa, International Water Management Institute about South Africa's current water crises. She says that South Africa has always been a water-scarce country but the concerning factor has been the severity and frequency of droughts in some parts.

The International Water Management Institute is a research-for-development (R4D) organization, with offices in 13 countries and a global network of scientists operating in more than 30 countries. For over three decades, their research results have led to changes in water management that have contributed to social and economic development.