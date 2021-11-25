Finance Feature: TransUnion Study Shows Black Friday Drives Higher Credit Usage.

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN:Black Friday sales kick off the holiday shopping season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 15:16
Massmart workers affiliated with Saccawu march for better salaries and a change in working conditions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cyril Dibakwane, Regional Secretary of Nothern Region of SACCAWU
Today at 15:20
Pay for e-tolls whether they are scrapped or not:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 15:50
UK's travel ban impacts businesses and travellers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:10
SAMRC warns of more Covid -19 mRNA in wastewater
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Renée Street, Specialist scientist at the Environment & Health Research Unit of the South African
Today at 16:20
FEDHASA on UK travel ban & impact on SA's hospitality & tourism sectors ahead of festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 16:50
EWN: July Unrest : KZN govt was not warned of July unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:10
DA outline governance plans for the next 5 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 17:20
Possible flooding in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency services spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Sun International - still upbeat about festive season bookings despite UK red list
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:13
Veldskoen's Giiving Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out' Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant. 26 November 2021 1:51 PM
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications. 26 November 2021 1:11 PM
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines' KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant. 26 November 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa? 26 November 2021 11:16 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Finance Feature: TransUnion Study Shows Black Friday Drives Higher Credit Usage.

Finance Feature: TransUnion Study Shows Black Friday Drives Higher Credit Usage.

25 November 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Priven  Moodley | Head Of Credit Risk Solutions  at TransUnion South Africa

South African consumers can’t resist a good deal. 
According to TransUnion data, that indicates consumers who open new credit facilities during the Black Friday period every year end up spending more than consumers with existing accounts – up to R10,000 more, in the case of credit cards. Wasanga is joined by Priven Moodley, Head of credit risk solutions at TransUnion South Africa to talk about how Black Friday deals/promotions increase consumer credit usage.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The life and times of Gary Kirsten and Stan Christodoulou

26 November 2021 6:04 AM

Guests: Gary Kirsten | Founder  at Gary Kirsten Foundation
             Stanley Christodoulou | International Boxing Referee

The 2021 Hollard Sport Industry Awards take place yesterday and Wasanga is joined by South African cricket coach Gary Kirsten who walked away with the Sport Lifetime Community Award and legendary South African boxing referee Stan Christodoulou to reflect on the contributions they've made to the sports respectively.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The link between pornography and GBV

26 November 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Chantelle  Blokdyk | Program Co-Ordinator of #ParentTalk: The Unspoken Epidemic of Children and Pornography at Center Against Sexual Exploitation

Tragically, South Africa has become known as the “rape capital” of the world. South Africa also has very high levels of pornography consumption, especially via mobile devices.  Wasanga is joined by Chantelle Blokdyk to talk about how pornography harms women, children, and men.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK

26 November 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

The new PEUGEOT LANDTREK marks the return of the PEUGEOT brand to the pickup market. Wasanga is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to about what the all-new Peugeot Landrek has to offer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Worlds Best & Ambitious Endurance Runners take on SA's most celebrated mountain

26 November 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

If you ever wondered what else people do on Table Mountain besides sunset drives, hiking, and selfies, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen joins Wasanga Mahena to discuss the Ultra-Trail Cape Town or UTCT, and just how you can catch the action that's bringing athletes from all over the world, to our Peninsula.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

16 Days Of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse: The assistance survivors need

25 November 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Bernadine Bachar | Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South African men to play a greater role in preventing gender-based violence. The latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Service show an increase in rapes, domestic violence, and, perhaps most worryingly, in child murders. 
In just three months, between July and September 2021, 9,556 people, most of whom were women, were raped. This is 7% more than in the previous reporting period. 
Wasanga is joined by Bernadine Bachar, Director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children about the assistance survivors need.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Daily Motivation with Khotso Rammopo

25 November 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Khotso  Rammopo

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on water supply to Khayelitsha

24 November 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Farouk Robertson | Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has asked residents last week to reduce non-essential water consumption due to the insertion of a 2 400mm diameter bulk water pipeline project and how it will strengthen water supply to Khayelitsha residents. Wasanga is joined by Farouk Robertson, Communications manager at Water & Sanitation to get an update.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: How to work through pandemic depression

24 November 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos | Director at Mental Health Information Centre
Wasanga is joined by Janine Roos, Director at the Mental Health Information Centre to talk about pandemic depression and how to work through it. The Mental Health Information Centre of SA forms part of the Stellenbosch University / University Of Cape Town Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders. Janine does research in Public Mental Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa running out of water?

24 November 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Inga  Jacobs-Mata  | Regional Representative for Southern Africa at International Water Management Institute
Wasanga is joined by Dr Inga Jacobs-Mata, Regional Representative for Southern Africa, International Water Management Institute about South Africa's current water crises. She says that South Africa has always been a water-scarce country but the concerning factor has been the severity and frequency of droughts in some parts.
The International Water Management Institute is a research-for-development (R4D) organization, with offices in 13 countries and a global network of scientists operating in more than 30 countries. For over three decades, their research results have led to changes in water management that have contributed to social and economic development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'

Local

'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'

Local

'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant

Business

EWN Highlights

While 'closely monitoring' new COVID variant, WHO cautions against travel curbs

26 November 2021 3:06 PM

Mbalula: Economic regulation of Transport Bill will transform the industry

26 November 2021 2:56 PM

Pandor hopes to meet with British counterpart to discuss travel restriction

26 November 2021 2:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA