The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Threats to South African whistleblowers highlighted at international prize event.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Suelette Dreyfus Executive Director Blueprint for Free Speech
Today at 12:41
Today at 12:45
Minister Ayanda Dlodlo delivers keynote address at the commemoration of international anti-corruption day.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Tabling of Gauteng 2021 MTBPS to the Legislature.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 17:10
Auditor General
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General of South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - What to think about on the beach, bush, spa, hotel, home, couch over December to set up your 2022 business growth year - 3 single, simple, strategies!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - One of the most overused words of the last 2 years is Unprecedented. Were the events of 2020 and 2021 really that unique and new? What can we learn from them to be better prepared for the years ahead?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel V: Dynamite Diepsloot Deeds: Development from donations to Youth Alive Sports Project

Fitness with Liezel V: Dynamite Diepsloot Deeds: Development from donations to Youth Alive Sports Project

29 November 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the amazing deeds and impact of a Gauteng-based non-profit organization focused on youth in the area, and sports as a tool. Find out how you can lend your support for life-changing youth and community development in Diepsloot.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated

9 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Gerrit  de Villiers | Chief Clinical Officer  at Medi Clinic

Africa is joined by Dr Gerrit De Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer at Mediclinic Southern Africa division to talk about their admissions data indicating that 25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated. De Villiers says hospital bed capacity remains fluid and where possible, measures are also in place to further increase capacity in preparation for the fourth wave.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflectin on Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings

9 December 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Dr Claudelle von Eck | CEO of Brave Influx and Former CEO at the Institute Of Internal Audits

Africa is joined by Former Dr Claudelle Von Eck, former CEO at The Institute Of Internal Audits to reflect on the Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings. She told Parliament yesterday that 115 auditees out of 425 government entities achieved clean audits. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: How to aviod ATM fraud

9 December 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Reana Steyn | Ombud at Ombudsman for Banking Services

Africa is joined by Reana Steyn. Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) to talk about how consumers can avoid becoming a victim of ATM fraud as well as warn them about the dangers and various scams that they could fall victim to, should they let down their guard over the festive season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Climb to 500K: A Professors fitness fundraising journey for Moms

9 December 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the generous and adventurous fundraising efforts of a local Cardiologist (Professor Ntobeko Ntusi), going after lifesaving equipment for a local medical hospital. She joins Africa to talk about what led to the journey to Kilimanjaro, and discover how you can lend support in their climb to getting a new ultrasound machine for the anesthesia department at Mowbray Maternity Hospital (MMH).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on Section 25 Constitutional Amendment vote

8 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of  Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heath Feature: How to optimise your medical aid cover

8 December 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Estelle  Smuts | Health Care Advisor and Director  at Financial Emporium

It's that time of the year where people tend to relook their current medical aid plans. With some groups increasing their monthly premium, people often tend to scrap the idea altogether. Africa is joined Estelle Smuts, Health Care Advisor and Director of The Financial Emporium to talk about how to understand your policy and how to make the best use of it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Plans, Recipes, and More, with Joe Wick's Body Coach App

8 December 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Have you been searching for one fitness and lifestyle app that has it all? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, reviewing the highs and lows of the Body Coach app by celebrity trainer Joe Wicks now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospitals preparations for new Covid-19 admissions.

7 December 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that hospitals have begun preparing to admit more patients in the wake of the Omicron variant. Africa is joined by Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association to talk about what they're doing to prepare for the fourth wave should there be an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Withholding School Reports

7 December 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Vanessa le Roux | Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)

Africa is joined by Vanessa Le Roux, Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) to talk about schools withholding learner reports due to unpaid school fees. Vanessa says that the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the economy and the financial status of parents must be considered.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: City Of Cape Town Pocket Friendly Campaign

7 December 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.
The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

For spokespersons a nightmare is to have a boss who doesn't listen - Keith Khoza

Local

'Mbalula is suing for defamation but is not showing any factual errors in story'

Local

COVID-19 fourth wave: 'Only 10% of patients are requiring some sort of oxygen'

Local

EWN Highlights

Dlodlo commends whistleblowers: 'I regard you as heroes'

9 December 2021 12:21 PM

Be safe: First SA health worker to receive COVID jab gets her booster shot

9 December 2021 12:16 PM

50 things to do for under R50: CT is ready to welcome you

9 December 2021 12:11 PM

